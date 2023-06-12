Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has revealed that Ipswich Town remain interested in a move for midfielder Jack Taylor this summer.

Fry has also confirmed that the Tractor Boys had three bids rejected by Posh during the previous transfer window.

Taylor was initially touted as a target for Ipswich in a report from the East Anglian Daily Times last year.

As revealed exclusively by Football League World in December, Ipswich submitted an offer for the midfielder ahead of the January window.

Peterborough opted against selling Taylor at this stage of the 2022/23 campaign.

Over the course of this particular term, the 24-year-old was utilised on 46 occasions in League One.

The midfielder managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions at this level, and also provided six assists for his team-mates.

Peterborough missed out on the opportunity to join Ipswich in the Championship for the 2023/24 season as they suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-finals of the League One play-offs

What is Jack Taylor's contract status at Peterborough United?

As it stands, Taylor's deal with Posh is set to run until the summer of 2024.

Due to the midfielder's contract status, Peterborough could secure a reasonable fee for him when the window opens.

What has Barry Fry said about Ipswich Town's interest in Jack Taylor?

Making reference to Ipswich, Fry has suggested that the club are still interested in making a move for Taylor, who he believes is Championship-bound this summer.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry said: "I expect Jack Taylor to end up in the Championship and there are clubs after him, including Ipswich who bid three times for him in January."

Would Jack Taylor be a good addition to Ipswich Town's squad?

When you consider that Taylor managed to produce a host of impressive performances for Peterborough in League One last year, it is hardly a surprise that Ipswich have retained an interest in him.

The midfielder certainly possesses the talent required to compete at a higher level, and will be confident in his ability to hit the ground running in the Championship having previously featured on 34 occasions in this division.

By learning from the guidance of Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, Taylor could potentially take his game to new heights later this year.

Taylor would unquestionably be a shrewd addition to the Blues' squad, and thus they ought to consider submitting a fresh offer for him in the coming weeks.