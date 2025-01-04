Ipswich Town’s Sammie Szmodics has wished his former club Blackburn well ahead of today’s huge derby clash against bitter rivals Burnley.

This is always the first fixture that many fans of the two respective clubs look for when they are in the same division, and the Lancashire duo played out a 1-1 draw earlier in the campaign at Turf Moor.

Championship Table (prior to Blackburn vs Burnley) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 25 29 52 2 Burnley 25 21 49 3 Sheffield United 25 18 49 4 Sunderland 25 16 47 5 Middlesbrough 25 11 40 6 West Brom 25 11 39 7 Blackburn Rovers 24 6 39

Now, attention has turned to the return game at Ewood Park, and as well as the intense rivalry and bragging rights that come with this fixture, the result is also going to have huge implications at the top of the Championship table.

Sammie Szmodics sends Blackburn message ahead of Burnley game

So, all eyes will be on the early kick-off, and it appears that Szmodics will be watching along.

The Ireland international spent two years with Rovers, which included an outstanding individual campaign last time out, as he scored 27 goals to help the side stay in the league.

Therefore, a summer move was always on the cards, and newly-promoted Ipswich finalised a deal for Szmodics back in August.

But the player clearly still has affection for Rovers, and he took to Instagram to show his support for the club, as he said ‘Come on the lads’ in response to a message about the derby.

Blackburn will have belief ahead of Burnley game

Blackburn have arguably been the biggest surprise package in the Championship this season, with John Eustace’s side currently seventh in the table, and only outside the play-off places on goal difference going into the weekend fixtures.

A four-game run without a win is far from ideal, but that doesn’t tell the whole story, and the point they rescued against Leeds United last time out, thanks to a very late Danny Batth goal, will have lifted the mood going into this game.

Blackburn have beaten the Whites on their own patch already this season, and they’ve also taken a point from Sunderland, along with the draw against the Clarets, so they have shown they can compete with the best in the division.

So, with a vocal home support, they will fancy their chances today, and a victory against Scott Parker’s side could be exactly what Blackburn need as they push for a top six finish.

Burnley go into the game sitting second in the table, but they could fall out of the automatic promotion places if they fail to beat Blackburn.