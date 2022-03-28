Ipswich Town’s Sam Morsy offers verdict on Bristol City loanee Tyreeq Bakinson

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy has praised Bristol City loanee Tyreeq Bakinson’s attitude and said everyone is enjoying having him at the club.

Bakinson made the move to Portman Road in January on a loan deal until the end of the season, which includes an option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Speaking after Ipswich’s 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle, captain Morsy was full of praise for the 23-year-old midfielder.

“Ty is a great kid,” Morsy said, via the Ipswich Town club website.

“He’s a young lad but he is learning.”

“He’s a really good player but what has really impressed me is his attitude to learn.”

“I have a really good relationship with him and he is improving every game. He’s a player that wants to learn and he takes advice on board.”

“He has real qualities to his game and he has a fantastic attitude.”

“Everyone is enjoying having him here.”

Bakinson has made 12 League One apperances for Ipswich Town so far and looks set to add to that number as the season comes to an end.

He has been a regular under Kieran McKenna in recent weeks, suggesting that the club may look to exercise their option to take him permanently in the summer window.

It remains to be seen, though, what sort of fee the Tractor Boys are required to pay to do that.

Given that Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson blasted the midfielder after his exit, criticising his attitude, it doesn’t look like Bakinson will be playing there next season.

The Verdict

After Nigel Pearson’s scathing rant about his attitude, it’s great to hear Sam Morsy come out and praise Tyreeq Bakinson’s willingness to learn.

Perhaps, then, at Bristol City, it was just a case of Pearson and Bakinson’s personalities not working well together.

Bakinson is featuring regularly for Ipswich since joining the club, which could lead to them signing him permanently this summer.

One thing is for sure, though, it doesn’t seem like Bakinson has a future at Bristol City, at least not whilst Nigel Pearson is in the dugout there.