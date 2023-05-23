Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden has hit back at Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer after he took aim at Tractor Boys' shirt sponsor Ed Sheeran.

Woolfenden described Palmer's comments as "a weird thing to make up" after they caught attention on social media.

Ollie Palmer takes aim at Ipswich Town and Ed Sheeran

Speaking on Wrexham teammate Ben Foster's podcast, Palmer mistakenly suggested that Sheeran, the Suffolk-born musician that has been Town's shirt sponsor since the start of the 2021/22 campaign, had been the club's part owner for six or seven years before questioning whether he'd done as much for the club as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

He said: "There are names as big as them that own football clubs, lower league - Ed Sheeran.

"I don't know what his share is but he's a part owner. Has he done what these two guys have done? Nowhere near."

Palmer added: "How long has Ed Sheeran been there? Six years? Seven years? He's as big as Ryan and Rob right, Ed Sheeran is huge.

"I'm putting Ed Sheeran up there."

The forward continued: "I'll ask you, has Ed Sheeran done as much for Ipswich as Rob and Ryan has done? It's not easy what they're doing, they make it look easy."

Both Foster and his fellow podcast host did not challenge Palmer's ill-informed claims about Sheeran - though the former did credit Ipswich for their recent promotion to the Championship.

Luke Woolfenden's response to Ollie Palmer

Palmer's comments have caused quite a stir in the press and on social media, which has drawn a response from one of the Ipswich squad.

Woolfenden has taken to Twitter to have his say, suggesting the Wrexham player's claims are "a weird thing to make up".

What is Ed Sheeran's involvement at Ipswich Town?

Clearly, Palmer is just looking to heap praise on Wrexham's Hollywood owners, who have helped the club win promotion back to the EFL after the best part of two decades away.

However, his claims about Sheeran's involvement at Portman Road are wide of the mark. The singer-songwriter is a boyhood Town fan and the shirt sponsor, and has been since the start of the 2021/22 campaign, not a part-owner.

Ipswich are owned by an American consortium, who completed a £40 million takeover in April 2021 and have themselves helped the club win promotion.