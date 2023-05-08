Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna congratulated Plymouth Argyle after they beat his side to the League One title.

The Tractor Boys were held to a 2-2 draw by Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium on the final day of the season.

Freddie Ladapo gave the visitors the lead early in the second half before a double from Jack Marriott turned the game around to put the Cod Army in front. Marcus Harness equalised in the 73rd minute, but Ipswich could not find a winner and they were reduced to 10-men in stoppage time when Harry Clarke was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Kieran McKenna's men ended the season on a 19-game unbeaten run and scored 101 goals this campaign, but their total of 99 points was not enough for the title, with the Pilgrims being crowned champions after their victory at Port Vale.

What did Kieran McKenna say?

McKenna congratulated Argyle after their title win, praising manager Steven Schumacher and his players.

"Congratulations to Plymouth - that's an incredible achievement," McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times.

"Full credit to them. They've broken the 100 point barrier. Massive credit to Steven (Schumacher), his staff, players and the football club.

"It's been a great season for them and we look forward to meeting them next year."

The 36-year-old admitted he would have liked to finish the season with three points, but spoke of his pride after an outstanding campaign.

"We take great pride in this season. Of course we wanted to finish it off today with a win, but it wasn't to be. There's still an awful lot to be pleased about and to look forward to," McKenna said.

"It's been an incredible season. In so many ways, both on and off the pitch, it's been a huge season for the club.

"We've scored 101 goals, only lost four games, have played such a high level of football for so many games. There's a lot to be proud of.

"Everyone can take the next week or two to enjoy that. But we're already starting to fous on next season and making sure we come back and put in a big, big effort pre-season to be as ready as we can be."

What next for Ipswich Town?

The Tractor Boys can enjoy the celebrations after an incredible season.

They have been in relentless form in recent months to secure their promotion and while they would no doubt have loved to seal it with the title, it does not detract from their achievements.

The standard set by the top two has been remarkable, with third-placed Sheffield Wednesday missing out on automatic promotion despite accumulating 96 points, underlining how impressive a season it has been for the pair.

McKenna's attention will soon turn to preparations for the Championship and it is likely the club will have some ambitious transfer targets ahead of their second tier return.