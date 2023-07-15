Anticipation will grow as Ipswich Town get closer to their opening Championship game.

The club makes its long-awaited return to England’s second tier this season after numerous years in League One.

In preparation for the new season, Ipswich have begun pre-season training and have been active in the summer transfer window.

The club have been one of the biggest spenders in the EFL in recent years, and many would have expected big signings at Portman Road, but it seems the club is going about their business in a quiet, efficient way.

One of the newest names to be of interest to Ipswich is Arsenal defender Auston Trusty.

What is the latest with Ipswich Town’s interest in Auston Trusty?

The Arsenal centre-back is said to be one of several defenders Ipswich are looking at this summer, according to East Anglian Daily Times.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Birmingham City, where he won the club’s player of the year award due to his impressive performances throughout the campaign.

But the defender has now returned to his parent club, Arsenal, with his future up in the air.

Trusty joined Arsenal in 2022 from MLS side Colorado Rapids, but he was immediately loaned back out. Therefore, he has yet to play a competitive game for the Premier League side.

However, the US international is set to be a part of Mikel Arteta’s plans in pre-season, with the Gunners heading to America this month.

But it is believed the Premier League side are open to permanent offers for the defender, with Arsenal in no rush to agree a deal but could be tempted for the right price.

This leaves the door open for an interested team like Ipswich, who have also been linked with a move for free agent Craig Cathcart.

It seems the club is keen to strengthen in defence, but if Trusty were to arrive, what could that do to George Edmundson’s career at the club?

How Auston Trusty’s arrival at Ipswich Town could impact George Edmundson

If Ipswich do sign Trusty this summer, then you would obviously expect the defender to be a regular in the Ipswich starting XI.

That being said, someone unfortunately misses out, and, in this case, it could be George Edmundson, who has been at the club since July 2021, when he arrived from Rangers.

Edmundson was a regular for the club, appearing in 32 games in his first season before only appearing 18 times last season, mainly because of an injury he suffered.

Ipswich are a side that is well stocked in the defensive third, and with the potential arrival of Trusty, it is going to get even more crowded. But, with Luke Wolfenden and Cameron Burgess featuring heavily last season, they seem to be higher up the order than Edmundson.

Therefore, this arrival could see the 25-year-old fall down the pecking order, as when you compare the stats between the duo, Trusty does come out on top.

Using WhoScored.com, Trusty averaged 2.3 tackles per 90 minutes last season, with 1.5 interceptions and four clearances.

The American also averaged 32 passes per game he played, with 0.4 of those key passes, and overall he had a successful pass rate of 68.7%.

While Edmundson, obviously in a smaller number of games averaged 0.8 tackles and 1.1 interceptions last season. His defensive duties also saw him claim 2.6 clearances.

Edmundson did average more passes, with 58.4, but only 0.2 were considered key passes per 90, although he had a higher success rate of 82.1%.

Trusty gathered a WhoScored.com rating of 6.92, while Edmundson's came in at 6.72. Both players had different seasons last time out, but it is hard to see why Trusty, if he were to join Ipswich, wouldn’t be ahead of Edmundson this season and, therefore, push the 25-year-old down the pecking order at Portman Road.