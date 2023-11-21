Highlights Ipswich Town is performing exceptionally well this season, sitting second in the Championship table and being the top goal scorers in the league.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town are absolutely flying this season, and deservedly sit second in the Championship table having played 16 games.

In fact, the Tractor Boys are the second tier's top goalscorers and are level on points with first placed Leicester City, only behind the Foxes on goal difference.

Often a promotion push can live or die by January signings so McKenna will be looking to use the upcoming transfer window to bolster his squad in an effort to guide Ipswich up to the Premier League.

According to TeamTalk, the Tractor Boys are interested in bringing Peterborough United attacker Kwame Poku through the doors come the new year.

Poku could be Ipswich's final promotion ingredient

Although the 22-year-old has very little Championship experience, his record in League One this season shows that he is a dangerous player with an obvious eye for goal.

In 16 appearances, and 14 starts, the Ghanaian has six goals and six assists meaning only Jordan Rhodes and Devante Cole have made more goal contributions than the Posh ace in League One this season.

Poku is the third tier's top assist maker so far this campaign, but according to Fotmob his number of expected assists is 3.4 so the fact he has totalled six assists is testament to the attacking talent of those around him.

Impressively, Poku's six goals have come from an expected goals rate of just 3.54 which proves the forward is able to score in adept attacking scenarios and score different sorts of goals.

The Tractor Boys are likewise blessed with quality in attack so Poku would be able to slot into McKenna's setup seamlessly and there should be no real worry about him making the jump from League One to the Championship ,as the vast majority of the Ipswich squad have done so and are flying in the second tier, having been promoted last campaign.

Perhaps Poku would not immediately find himself in the Tractor Boys starting line-up from the off but when making a promotion push, strength in depth is absolutely vital and a player with Poku's quality would certainly add this.

So far, luck has been on Kieran McKenna's side when it comes to injuries however in a long and unrelenting Championship campaign, this may not be the case forever and an injury to a key member of the attack such as the club's joint-top goalscorer Nathan Broadhead could provide a chance for Poku to show what he can do in Ipswich colours, should the club bring him to Portman Road.

As the games come thick and fast towards the business end of the season, squad rotation is necessary in any case so Kwame Poku would be a brilliant option for McKenna to have at his disposal, especially if Ipswich embark on an FA Cup run.

If Ipswich could head into the second half of the season with the likes of Poku, Broadhead, Chaplin, Hirst, Hutchinson, Burns, Scarlett and Harness - it would be some attacking armoury that many Championship sides would be envious of.

The extra bit of qualityand depth that Poku would bring to the side could be that little push the Tractor Boys need to get themselves over the line into the Premier League, as Leeds and Southampton lurk behind.