Ipswich Town’s Emyr Huws reveals the depth of his situation amidst current crisis

Ipswich Town midfielder Emyr Huws has given the club’s supporters an insight into how the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak has affected his situation, with the vast amount of the country having employed the use of social distancing measures in recent weeks.

As has been well documented to date, the outbreak of the deadly virus has brought football and the country as a whole to a grinding halt as the government desperately seeks to halt the spread of the disease by employing strict measures which restrict social contact.

At the time of writing, the EFL is suspended until the end of April at the earliest, with the football governing body not currently being in a position to put a solid date in place for when play can resume due to the ever changing situation surrounding the virus.

Speaking to the club’s official website earlier this week, Huws has now provided fans of the club with an update on how badly the situation is affecting himself and his family, with his dad having been a general practitioner for over 30 years:

“People have got to start taking note because unbeknown to them they are going out there and spreading the virus and that is already putting massive pressure on the NHS.

“My dad is coming into contact every day with people who may have the virus and it’s really worrying for me because I don’t think he’s got the right protective equipment that he should have.

“The number of people he is going to see is only going to increase and that will put him at greater risk because he won’t have that supply of protective equipment to use. There is just not enough of it.

“At the moment all I want to do is sit at home and hide but my dad and all the other NHS workers don’t have that option. They are right in the firing line.”

On the field of play, Huws has been ever present for the Tractor Boys this term as they seek to make an instant return to the Championship following their relegation last season, with the Welshman having racked up 22 appearances for the East Anglian club so far this campaign.

The Verdict

Huws is well within his rights to voice his concerns, with many people still failing to adhere to government advice even after the more stricter measures were brought into play by Boris Johnson earlier this week.

The NHS needs all the support it can get to tackle and eventually defeat this virus, with recent events having certainly put life into perspective for people all over the country.

As for Huws in the meantime, the 26-year-old will be seeking to focus on maintaining his fitness away from the field of play ahead of potential return to action at the end of April with Ipswich.