Kieran McKenna’s side gained promotion from League One in the previous campaign and are now aiming for a second top two finish in a row to gain a place back in the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys have made the transition from the third tier to the second seamlessly, with the Suffolk outfit the only team keeping pace with league leaders Leicester City in the first half of the season.

They spent well in the summer, adding to McKenna's squad smartly rather than going overboard, and it would be no surprise to see them make more moves next month.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

The January transfer window will provide the club with a chance to make any improvements to their first team squad for the second half of term.

Here we look at what Ipswich’s dream starting XI might look like after the winter window closes at the end of January…

GK: Vaclav Hladky

Hladky’s place in the team has happened almost by accident given Christian Walton was previously first-choice prior to his injury.

However, he has performed well in the Championship and has earned his position as the main man between the sticks at Portman Road.

LB: Leif Davis

Davis is one of the best players in the Championship, and Ipswich will be looking to hold onto him in January, rather than replace him, especially given the reported interest from West Ham.

CB: Eiran Cashin

Cashin is set to be the subject of intense transfer speculation in the January transfer window, with a number of clubs named as potential suitors, and Ipswich should be getting involved.

The Tractor Boys need some defensive reinforcement and the 22-year-old would be an ideal long-term signing for the club as they look to fight for a top flight place.

CB: Cameron Burgess

Burgess has been a positive force at the back for Ipswich this season and is the most likely to hold onto his position should another centre-back be signed.

RB: Harry Clarke

Clarke has performed well in the Championship, with the defender making the jump to the second tier rather seamlessly.

Despite some competition, he remains the team’s first choice at right-back for now.

CM: Sam Morsy

Morsy has been a standout figure for Ipswich this season and a constant presence in the side, so expect to see plenty of him in the second half of term.

CM: Massimo Luongo

Luongo has been a surprise package for the Tractor Boys given how his last few seasons in the Championship went.

But he is now a consistent performer in the team and likely to keep his place in the team beyond the January window.

LW: Nathan Broadhead

Ipswich may look to make some attacking reinforcements in January, but Broadhead’s position in the team should be safe.

The winger has contributed plenty in the final third and has the trust of McKenna.

AM: Conor Chaplin

Chaplin is now one of the first names on the team sheet, so keeping him is a must for their promotion hopes.

RW: Amad Diallo

The right wing has been a less certain area for Ipswich, which could open the door to a new arrival.

Convincing Man United youngster Amad Diallo to move to Portman Road would be a dream signing given his Sunderland performances last year, and a real boost to their promotion hopes.

ST: George Hirst

Hirst has performed excellently up front for Ipswich so far this season, and it would be highly surprising if the club looked to replace him in January.

The forward will be key to the team’s push for promotion in 2024.