David Prutton has issued his scoreline prediction for Blackburn Rovers’ upcoming clash with Ipswich Town.

Rovers are winless in their last eight league games, drawing six and losing two.

John Eustace won his first fixture in charge at Ewood Park against Stoke City on 10 February, but has yet to oversee victory since which has the team competing against relegation to League One.

Meanwhile, Ipswich are hoping to secure promotion to the Premier League this season, making this an important game at both ends of the table.

The Tractor Boys won their last league game before the international break, hammering Sheffield Wednesday 6-0 at Portman Road.

Prutton issues Blackburn v Ipswich prediction

Prutton has backed Kieran McKenna’s side to maintain their winning ways on Friday when the two sides meet at Ewood Park, predicting a 2-0 victory for the away side.

He believes the winning performance against the Owls earlier this month is an indication of their quality, which will shine through against Eustace’s team despite the potential for nerves in their promotion chase.

“Blackburn can’t buy a win, even with John Eustace in charge, and they are sailing far closer to the bottom three than they would look,” wrote Prutton, via Sky Sports.

“It is so close down there, but they head into Good Friday just three points off the relegation zone.

“And so much can change so quickly in this weekend.

“Ipswich bounced back superbly to trounce Sheffield Wednesday before the international break, firmly putting to bed any fears that they would wilt after that late shock at Cardiff.

“I can’t see how they don’t win at Ewood Park if I’m honest.”

Blackburn are sitting 17th in the Championship table, but the gap to the relegation zone is just three points.

Defeat could see them drop even closer to the bottom three, but they will be safe from 22nd place regardless of their result due to QPR playing Birmingham City.

Ipswich Town league position

But victory for Ipswich could take them into the automatic promotion places if results elsewhere go in their favour.

The gap to the top two is just one point, with Leicester City and Leeds United level on points in second and first respectively.

This game gets underway at 3pm, so McKenna’s side will know how the Foxes fared in their lunch-time clash against Bristol City prior to kick-off.

However, Leeds don’t play until 8pm, so a win at Ewood Park would at least temporarily move the Suffolk outfit into the automatic promotion places.

Ipswich heavily favoured against Blackburn

Blackburn have proven difficult to beat under Eustace, who has lost just two of his nine games in charge of the team.

But Ipswich have the attacking quality to overcome any stern defence in this division.

Their 6-0 hammering of Sheffield Wednesday shows their attacking prowess, which will need to be on full display again on Friday to ensure all three points are secured.

A win could be a big psychological weapon against Leeds as well, as it will increase the pressure on Daniel Farke’s side to get a positive result away to Watford.