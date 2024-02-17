Highlights Ipswich Town's best managers based on games won:

John Lyall won 77 games for Ipswich, and resigned in 1994 with Town bottom of the table.

Mick McCarthy won 105 games, got Ipswich to the Championship play-offs, but left after a fractured relationship with fans.

Ipswich Town is a club with a rich history.

The Tractor Boys are currently fighting for promotion back to the Premier League, with Kieran McKenna doing a brilliant job as he tries to bring Ipswich back to the English top flight.

Before McKenna, the club had plenty of successful managers in their 145-year history.

Here we go through their top nine managers, based on the number of games they won.

Ipswich Town's best 9 managers of all time on amount of games won Manager Years in charge Matches Wins Win % 1 Bobby Robson 1969-1982 709 316 44.6% 2 Scott Duncan 1937-1955 505 205 40.6% 3 George Burley 1994-2002 413 188 45.5% 4 Alf Ramsey 1955-1963 369 176 47.7% 5 Mick McCarthy 2012-2018 279 105 37.6% 6 Bobby Ferguson 1982-1987 258 97 37.6% 7 Joe Royle 2002-2006 189 81 42.9% 8 Bill McGarry 1964-1968 196 80 40.8% 9 John Lyall 1990-1994 231 77 33.3%

9 John Lyall

77 games won

Lyall was in charge of Ipswich for four years in the 1990s, having previously managed West Ham United for 15 years.

In his second season in charge, he won promotion to the then-newly formed Premiership. He resigned from his role in December 1994, with Town bottom of the table.

8 Bill McGarry

80 games won

Former England international McGarry was in charge at Portman Road from 1964 to 1968.

He took over after leaving Watford, and in his fourth and final full season, he got Ipswich promoted to the first division in the 1967/68 season.

He would then leave in 1968 to take charge of Wolves.

7 Joe Royle

81 games won

The former Oldham Athletic and Everton manager was in charge at Ipswich from 2002 to 2006.

He took over in October 2002 after they had been relegated from the Premier League, and had to deal with the club being in administration from February to May 2003.

He led them to the play-offs in 2004 and 2005, but lost to West Ham United in the semi-finals both years.

He left at the end of the 05/06 season with Ipswich finishing 15th in the second tier, their lowest finish since 1966.

6 Bobby Ferguson

97 games won

Ferguson was in charge from 1982 to 1987, joining after having been out of management for 12 years. He took over after Bobby Robson left to become the England manager.

Ipswich were relegated in 1986 under his guidance, and he became the first manager to be sacked by Ipswich after they failed to gain promotion at the first time of asking.

5 Mick McCarthy

105 games won

McCarthy was in charge at Ipswich from 2012 until 2018.

He guided them to the Championship play-offs in the 2014/15 campaign, losing to bitter rivals Norwich City in the semi-finals.

He left the club in 2018, after having a fractured relationship with the fans, with McCarthy branding the fans as ‘numskulls’ after receiving abuse.

4 Alf Ramsey

176 games won

Arguably England’s greatest manager of all time, he took charge of Ipswich for eight years between 1955 and 1963.

He took over a side in the third tier, having been relegated the season prior. He managed to secure promotion back to the second division in 1957.

In 1961, he took Ipswich to the second division title, taking them into the top flight for the first time in the club’s history.

Their first season in the top flight would end with them becoming champions of England, having been tipped for relegation.

He would then go on to leave in 1963 to become manager of England, leading them to their only World Cup win.

3 George Burley

188 games won

Burley was in charge from 1994 until 2002, having previously made over 400 appearances for the club as a player.

He took them to three play-off semi-finals in the second division, and won promotion on the fourth attempt in 2000. In his first season in the Premier League, he took them to a fifth placed finish, taking Ipswich to Europe to play in the UEFA Cup.

They were then relegated the next season, and he left by mutual consent in 2002 with the club in the relegation zone of the second division.

2 Scott Duncan

205 games won

Duncan was in charge for 18 years, from 1937 until 1955.

He took over after leaving Manchester United, and oversaw Ipswich’s rise to the Football League.

He would win the third division title in 1954, before being relegated the next season. Duncan would stand down in August 1955, and would become secretary at the club.

1 Bobby Robson

316 games won

Robson would take over in 1969, and remain in charge until 1982.

An Ipswich legend, he would win the FA Cup in 1978, and the UEFA Cup in 1981. They would also twice finish as runners-up in the Premier League.

He would leave to take up the England job, and would go on to manage the likes of Barcelona and Newcastle United.