Ipswich Town’s ambitious seven-figure pursuit of Leeds United player outlined

Ipswich Town would reportedly be willing to pay a package worth somewhere in the region of £1m to sign Leif Davis from Leeds United.

Davis spent last season on loan with AFC Bournemouth in the Championship, winning promotion to the Premier League. However, he was used sparingly by Scott Parker and is now back at Elland Road.

Impressing under Jesse Marsch in the early stages of pre-season, Davis is firmly in the first-team picture at Elland Road, providing cover for Junior Firpo at left-back, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

That same YEP report outlines Ipswich and others hold an interest in signing Davis.

It’s claimed that such is Ipswich’s desire to get their hands on him, they could be willing to spend something around the £1m mark to get their hands on the 22-year-old for Kieran McKenna.

Davis has made 14 senior appearances for Leeds, whilst he added a further 15 to that number whilst on loan with Bournemouth last season.

The left-back has 12 months to run on the long-term deal he agreed with Leeds in November 2019.

The Verdict

This is quite ambitious for Ipswich, throwing a potential seven-figure transfer fee at a signing.

It’s a sign of how highly Davis is rated, though.

He’s not quite played the number of first-team minutes he will have wanted at 22, yet he’s been part of two successful squads and that’s obviously going to impact his playing time.

If he were to step down into League One, you’d see his quality, with £1m potentially a very shrewd long-term investment.

