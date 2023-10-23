Highlights Ipswich Town has had some weird signings in the past, including Nigel Reo-Coker, Ivan Campo, and Leon Best.

Reo-Coker didn't impress during his time with the club and left at the end of his contract to play in Canada.

Campo and Best also underperformed during their stints at Ipswich and were considered unnecessary signings.

In the last few years, Ipswich Town have been lauded in so many different ways, with their recruitment being being a high point as well as their performances on the pitch.

Under Kieran McKenna's management and the ownership of Gamechanger 20 Ltd, some very exciting signings have been made, including the likes of Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead - but it hasn't always been like that over the years.

Just like any club, the Tractor Boys have had their fair share of bizarre signings - let's take a look at EIGHT of the weirdest deals that they have done in the view of FLW's Ipswich fan pundit Henry.

Nigel Reo-Coker

After coming through the ranks of Wimbledon as a youngster, Reo-Coker became a household name in the Premier League, playing in the middle of the part for both West Ham United and Aston Villa mainly in the 2000's.

Having spent a year with Bolton Wanderers in the top flight before activating his own release clause, Reo-Coker found himself a free agent at the age of 28, and he subsequently joined Ipswich - then in the Championship.

Starting regularly under Mick McCarthy at first, Reo-Coker didn't really do anything impressive with Town and had some time on the bench too, but with the club wanting to keep him until the end of the season, the midfielder had plans of his own.

Turning down an extended deal until June 2013, Reo-Coker departed at the end of his short-term contract to go and play in Canada - his wage could've gone on someone younger and someone who actually wanted to play for Ipswich.

Ivan Campo

At his peak, Campo played four times for Spain and was part of a Real Madrid squad that won the UEFA Champions League twice and La Liga once.

The centre-back/defensive midfielder managed to settle in England though following a move to Bolton Wanderers in 2002, where he played into his 30's on pretty much a regular basis.

When released though by the Trotters in 2008, he was picked up by Ipswich to add to their already experienced midfield options, but he was not the same player as in the past at the age of 34.

Campo played just 20 times over the course of the season for Town as he spent plenty of time on the sidelines injured, and his one year stint at Portman Road will go down as very unnecessary.

Leon Best

Late on in the summer 2016 transfer window, Ipswich lost their talisman Daryl Murphy, with Newcastle United - then league rivals in the Championship - swooping for the Irishman having scored 27 goals in the season before last and then 10 in 2015-16.

With time not on his side, Mick McCarthy replaced one Republic of Ireland international with another in the form of Best, who at the time was 29 years of age and had scored four times for Rotherham in 16 appearances in the previous season.

Unsurprisingly, Best was a flop at Portman Road, playing just 11 times in the Championship without scoring, and after a final outing in January 2017 in the FA Cup, McCarthy declared publicly that the forward would not play for the club again.

Amir Karic

Many players have earned big transfer moves off the back of good performances in major international tournaments, and that is exactly what happened with Karic when he arrived at Ipswich in the summer of 2000.

Karic was brought in from Maribor in August of that year, having played for Slovenia in EURO 2000 as a wing-back, and he also had experience of playing in the UEFA Champions League at club level, so there was every reason to believe that he'd be a success.

It went completely the other way though for the 26-year-old, who was never included in a Premier League squad for the Tractor Boys and was loaned out to Crystal Palace of the second tier in March 2001.

Karic soon returned to Maribor in the 2001-02 season, proving to be an almighty waste of money in Suffolk.

Finidi George

A regular at international level for Nigeria and with plenty of game-time under his belt for Ajax and Real Betis, George arrived at Portman Road in 2001 with plenty of pedigree.

He was an expensive addition at the time though for £3.1 million from Real Mallorca, and for that price you need to be consistent - George was anything but that.

Whilst George scored six Premier League goals in his first season, he was ultimately part of the side that were relegated to the second tier and played just 10 times in the First Division after falling out of favour with Joe Royle.

The money used on the 30-year-old winger at the time could have been better spent elsewhere, in truth.

Balint Bajner

With nine league goals in 52 appearances for Borussia Dortmund's reserve team, Bajner didn't exactly look like he was right for Ipswich at the time, who needed some more goalscorers in their team.

Predictably, the Hungarian did not adapt to Championship football, and despite signing a two-year contract, Bajner was released after just five months at Portman Road, having featured in just five league matches.

Bajner stayed in England briefly but moved down to League One with Notts County, but it was clear from the early stages of his time with Ipswich that he was not going to be up to the level.

Ulrich Le Pen

Having scored goals at second tier level in France in the previous season for Lorient, Ipswich decided to take a punt on Le Pen in November 2001, with the winger arriving for £1.4 million.

The 27-year-old was nowhere near good enough for the top level of English football though, and he was seen just the once in the Premier League in an 11-minute cameo against Bolton not long after his arrival.

Le Pen returned to France with Strasbourg in 2002 less than a year after arriving in England, and it's safe to say that he was a real waste of a seven-figure fee.

Giovani Dos Santos

Dos Santos tops this list - but for the right reasons as he was a bizarre acquisition in the sense that it was a shock Ipswich got their hands on him.

The Mexican dynamo had come through the ranks at Barcelona before moving to Tottenham in 2008, but after 12 appearances it was decided that he needed some more English footballing experience, so they sent Dos Santos to Ipswich on loan in February 2009.

Still only 19 at the time, Dos Santos adapted to Championship football remarkably well and scored four times in his eight appearances, whilst also notching an assist.

Dos Santos had so much quality and it was a real privilege for Tractor Boys fans to watch him in action.