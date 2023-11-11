Highlights Ipswich Town has had their fair share of transfer flops over the years, with players who failed to live up to expectations and make a positive impact for the club.

From Leon Best to Lee Martin, several players like Joe Pigott and Mark Fish could not deliver the desired goals and performances for the Tractor Boys.

These transfer failures serve as a reminder of the risks and challenges in the transfer market, highlighting the importance of making wise and effective signings.

Over the years, Ipswich Town have certainly been busy in the transfer market.

A number of players have been brought into Portman Road by the Tractor Boys, with varying degrees of success.

While some will have gone on to make a highly positive impact for the club, there are others who were unable to do what was expected of them while playing for Ipswich.

Today, it is those who fall into the latter category that we are going to be focusing on.

In order to do that, we've taken a look at eight of Ipswich's biggest transfer flops that those at Portman Road may want to forget.

So why take a look at our selections here, and see if you agree with them?!

Leon Best

Best was brought into Ipswich on a free transfer in the summer of 2016, following his release by Rotherham United.

The striker was signed to replace the goals of Daryl Murphy, but was told by manager Mick McCarthy in January 2017 that he would not play for the club again, and he left at the end of that season, having failed to score a single goal in 12 games for the Tractor Boys.

Joe Pigott

Joining in the summer of 2021 following a prolific spell in League One with AFC Wimbledon, Pigott never matched that form in the third-tier for Ipswich.

The striker scored just three goals in 29 appearances in all competitions during his debut campaign with the Tractor Boys, and after spending last season on loan at Portsmouth - where he again struggled for regular goals - he joined Leyton Orient permanently in this summer's transfer window.

Mark Fish

Fish joined Ipswich on loan in 2005, after several years doing a reliable job in the Premier League for the likes of Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers.

However, the defender managed to play just 45 minutes for the Tractor Boys, before suffering a cruciate ligament injury that brought an end to his playing career.

Jonas Axeldal

Signed for Ipswich in 1999, Axeldal's impact for the club was well short of what would have been hoped for from a striker.

The Swede may have been part of a Tractor Boys side that won promotion to the Premier League, but he himself failed to score a single goal in 26 league games for the club, and he left after just one year at Portman Road.

Ulrich Le Pen

Le Pen joined Ipswich from Strasbourg in November 2001 for a reported £1.4million, but played just 12 minutes of Premier League football for the Tractor Boys, before picking up an injury.

The midfielder never played for Ipswich in the league again, and was loaned back to Strasbourg in 2002, a move that became permanent the following year.

Amir Karic

Ipswich paid £700,000 to sign Karic in 2000, following an impressive European Championship with Slovenia.

However, the full-back made just three League Cup appearances in two years at Portman Road, and after a brief loan spell with Crystal Palace, his contract with Ipswich was terminated by mutual consent in October 2002, at which point he returned to Maribor in his native Slovenia.

Lee Martin

Then Ipswich manager Roy Keane is thought to have paid his former club Manchester United £1.5million to bring Martin to Portman Road in the summer of 2009.

However, the winger consistently lacked an end product for the Tractor Boys in the Championship, while also proving something of a liability from a disciplinary perspective, not least with a first half red card in a 7-0 thumping by Peterborough United.

Lee Martin Championship record for Ipswich Town - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Reds Cards 2009/10 16 1 1 2 0 2010/11 16 0 3 4 1 2011/12 34 5 7 6 1 2012/13 34 0 6 9 1

Neil Woods

Woods joined Ipswich in 1987, following a brief spell with Scottish giants Rangers, but struggled to make an impact for the Tractor Boys.

During a three-year stay at Portman Road, the striker made just 27 league appearances for the club - many of which were as a substitute - finding the net just five times in the process.