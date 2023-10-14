Highlights Ipswich Town have made a fantastic start to life back in the Championship, competing for promotion to the Premier League.

Ipswich Town have made a fantastic start to life back in the Championship.

Kieran McKenna led the club back to the second tier last year with a second place finish in League One, earning an impressive 98 points in the process.

The Tractor Boys are now competing for promotion back to the Premier League, where they have not competed since 2002.

It has been a long journey to get the club back to being competitive at this level, but a place in the top flight could now be on the cards for the Suffolk outfit.

Away from the action on the pitch, here we look at the seven oldest players to ever make their Ipswich Town debut…

7 Jason de Vos

De Vos made over 150 appearances for Ipswich, signing for the club in 2004 from Wigan Athletic.

The Canadian made his debut in a 2-1 win over Gillingham that summer at the age of 30.

De Vos spent four years at Portman Road before retiring from football.

The centre back helped Ipswich to third, 15th, 14th and eighth place finishes during his four-year spell with the club.

6 Larsen Touré

Touré made his debut for Ipswich at the age of 31 in a 2-1 win over Preston North End in the summer of 2015.

He joined the club from Arles-Avignon, spending just one season at Portman Road.

The forward made just seven appearances for the Tractor Boys before leaving the club in 2016.

5 David Unsworth

Unsworth made his debut for Ipswich against Sheffield United in a 2-0 win against a club he would go on to play for later in his career.

The now 49-year-old was 31-years-old when he played his first game for the Tractor Boys during a brief spell on loan at Portman Road in 2005.

4 Mark Fish

Fish made just one appearance for Ipswich, featuring in a 2-1 loss to QPR during a loan spell in 2005.

The centre back arrived from Charlton Athletic, signalling the end of his playing days at a high level.

The now 49-year-old retired shortly following his stint in Suffolk.

3 Kevin Horlock

Horlock made his debut in the summer of 2004, having signed for the club from West Ham United.

The midfielder was 31-years-old at the time, featuring in the same 2-1 win over Gillingham as Diallo.

The now 50-year-old went on to feature 58 times in the league for the Tractor Boys before departing for Doncaster Rovers in 2006.

2 Sylvain Legwinski

Legwinski signed for Ipswich in 2006 from Fulham after five years with the Cottagers.

The now 50-year-old played nearly 50 times for Ipswich during a two-year stay at Portman Road.

His debut came at the age of 33, featuring in a 2-1 win over Southampton.

1 Iván Campo

Campo signed for Ipswich in the summer of 2008 following his departure from Bolton Wanderers.

The former Real Madrid star earned his debut for the Suffolk outfit at the age of 34 in a 2-1 loss to Watford in August 2008.

The now 49-year-old spent one year at Ipswich before signing for AEK Larnaca in 2009, where he ultimately retired from football.