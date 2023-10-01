Highlights Ipswich Town had a busy summer, with many players leaving on free transfers and loans, suggesting they weren't good enough for the Championship.

Coming up from League One and preparing for life back in the Championship, it was a busy summer window for Ipswich Town.

Plenty of players, presumably not deemed quite good enough for this level, were let go on free transfers, with a number of players also also leaving on loan.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Joe Pigott Leyton Orient Permanent Rekeem Harper Burton Albion Permanent Joel Coleman Bolton Wanderers Permanent Kane Vincent-Young Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Richard Keogh Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Greg Leigh Oxford United Permanent Panutche Camara Charlton Athletic Loan Kyle Edwards Oxford United Loan Tete Yengi KuPS Loan Idris El Mizouni Leyton Orient Loan Corrie Ndaba Kilmarnock Loan Gassan Ahadme Cambridge United Loan Matt Penney Without Club Permanent

The club were also busy this summer in terms of incomings, though, bringing in seven new faces to the first team squad.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

These included a mix of players the club paid a fee for, loan deals, and even one free transfer.

Whilst we are on the topic of Ipswich Town transfers, here at FLW, we thought we'd take a look at the club's record signings through the years.

Having done that, below, we have ranked them from worst to best, in our opinion.

With that said, let's get into the list!

7 Matteo Sereni

He is the club's record signing, but, unfortunately, Matteo Sereni comes in as the worst of Ipswich Town's seven most expensive signings.

Having paid a club record fee for his services, the Blues only went on to get one season out of the Italian, and it was one to forget.

Sereni would go on to make 33 appearances for Ipswich that season, conceding an eye-watering 50 goals, and was never to be seen in an Ipswich kit again after that campaign.

6 Finidi George

Coming in at number six on this list is Nigerian attacker Finidi George.

George joined Ipswich during the latter stages of his career, and it showed, with the player struggling with injuries during his time at Portman Road.

Previously a European Cup winner with Ajax and African Cup of Nations winner with Nigeria in 2002, George certainly added a spark to Ipswich's attack, but could not help prevent the club from being relegated in 2001/02.

5 Marcus Bent

Like many of the others on this list, Marcus Bent played for Ipswich in the early noughties.

Bent came in midway through the 01/02 relegation campaign, but his nine goals in 24 Premier League matches were not enough for the club to survive.

Bent stuck with Ipswich in the first division the following season, scoring 11 goals for the club before a move back to the Premier League and Leicester City materialised for him.

4 David Norris

From here on in, most of the club's expensive signings were quite successful, at least to the point where they are likely to be fondly remembered by the club's supporters.

David Norris is one of those, who spent three and a half seasons at Ipswich between 2008 and 2011

When fit and playing regularly, Norris added plenty of goals and assists from midfield, with his best season, where he scored 11 and assisted three, coming in 2010/11.

3 Grant Leadbitter

Another midfielder to have a fine few seasons at Portman Road during their career was Grant Leadbitter, who comes in at number three on this list.

Like Norris, Leadbitter was full of goals and assists from midfield, but even more so than the above. Another similarity is that the pair both went on to captain the club.

Three Championship seasons at Ipswich for Leadbitter yielded 13 goals and 17 assists, which is not bad going for a man whose job was not to score goals.

2 Hermann Hreidarsson

The Icelandic central defender could have quite easily gone in at number one on this list.

Hreidarsson was a warrior on the pitch, and helped Ipswich survive the drop during the 2000/01 season.

In the end, he would remain at the club for three seasons, making 126 club appearances before eventually earning a move back to the Premier League with Charlton.

1 Marcus Stewart

Goals win games and that is simply why Marcus Stewart comes in at number one on this list.

Having joined the club in the first division halfway through the 1999/00 campaign, Stewart went on to star in the Premier League in 2000/01, scoring 19 goals to help keep Ipswich afloat.

He could not quite manage the same feat again the following season, but having scored so many important goals in 2000/01, he gets our nod for number one on this list of Ipswich Town's most expensive signings.