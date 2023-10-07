Highlights Ipswich Town is enjoying a great start to life back in the Championship, competing near the top of the table.

Ipswich Town are enjoying a great start to life back in the Championship.

Kieran McKenna’s side have been one of the surprise packages of the second division this season.

The Tractor Boys are competing near the top of the table, and are right in the mix for the automatic promotion places.

Ipswich have not competed in the Premier League since 2002, but could yet earn back-to-back promotions to go from League One to the top flight in just 12 months.

Who are Ipswich Town’s biggest ever club legends?

Promotion to the Premier League would etch each players’ name in the history books of the club.

Here we rank the seven biggest club legends that the Suffolk outfit have ever had…

7 Paul Mariner

Mariner signed for Ipswich in 1976, spending eight years at the club and making over 250 appearances.

He scored 96 times for the Tractor Boys, and was part of the 1981 UEFA Cup triumph.

Mariner went on to play for the likes of Arsenal and Portsmouth before retiring in 1993 and moving into a career in coaching.

6 Frans Thijssen

Thijssen signed for Ipswich from Dutch side FC Twente in 1979, and spent four years at Portman Road.

The now 71-year-old was a key figure in the team during the legendary 1980-81 campaign, in which Ipswich won the UEFA Cup and narrowly missed out on the First Division title, as well as reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The midfielder departed for Nottingham Forest in 1983, but his short time captured the hearts and minds of Ipswich supporters with his over 100 appearances for the club.

5 Ted Phillips

Phillips signed for Ipswich in 1953, spending over a decade with the Suffolk outfit.

He made over 250 appearances and scored over 150 goals, helping establish the club in the First Division under Alf Ramsey.

His goals were key to the club winning the top flight league title in their first year in the league in 1962.

4 Mick Mills

Mills arrived at Ipswich after that league success, breaking into the first team squad through the academy system in the mid-1960’s.

Mills earned the club captaincy at a young age, highlighting just how important he was to the club.

The now 74-year-old was part of the 1981 UEFA Cup triumph, before departing for Southampton in 1982.

3 Kevin Beattie

Beattie didn’t perhaps go on to have the career that many thought he might, with injuries playing a role in hampering his true potential.

But, for a lot of Ipswich supporters, there has never been a better player to wear the club’s crest.

Beattie spent nine years with Ipswich before his career petered out at the likes of Middlesbrough and Barnet.

2 Ray Crawford

Crawford is Ipswich’s all-time record goalscorer, having bagged more than 200 goals over two different stints at the club.

He first played a key role in gaining promotion under Ramsey, and the subsequent league triumph, before returning in 1966 to help bring the club back to the top flight after their 1964 relegation.

1 John Wark

Wark spent three separate stints at Ipswich, first breaking into the team from the academy system in the mid-1970’s.

He was part of the 1981 UEFA Cup triumph, before departing for Liverpool in 1984.

Wark’s first return came in 1988, before coming back again in 1991, to make a total of over 500 appearances for the Tractor Boys.