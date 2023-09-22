Highlights Ipswich Town's current manager, Kieran McKenna, has had a brilliant start, getting the club promoted and competing near the top of the Championship.

Ipswich Town's current manager has made a brilliant start to life with the club.

Kieran McKenna got Town promoted back to the Championship and they've been competing near the top of the second tier this term.

However, times weren't always so good, and these managers represent those darker days. One of the managers on this list actually had some success with the club. But, overall, this group of half-a-dozen men were rarely winners whilst they were at the helm of Ipswich.

Here are Town's 6 worst managers in order of win percentage.

Note: this list only contains managers who took charge of 10 or more games for the club.

6 Paul Jewell - 34.1%

Ipswich was the last club that Jewell was the manager of; he only had assistant roles after his sacking in October 2012.

He was in the dugout at Portman Road across three separate seasons. That wouldn't normally suggest that a manager had one of the worst winning percentage records in a club's history, but here we are.

Jewell brought in some well-known names in his first summer transfer window; some were for six-figure fees. Micheal Chopra and Jay Emmanual-Thomas were the two big-money signings, while the club also managed to snap up former England international Lee Bowyer.

They would go on to finish 15th in the 2011-12 season, but it was the next campaign where things really went downhill for the manager. They won just one of their first 12 league games and went out of the League Cup in the second round.

Just a day after the club's 2-1 loss to Derby County, Jewell left by mutual agreement.

5 John Lyall - 33.3%

The former West Ham player actually won a league title with the club. He managed Ipswich in their Division Two winning 1991-92 season. It was quite a surprising thing to happen considering they'd finished 14th in the prior season.

Lyall took over in May 1990 and was with the club until December 1994. It was in the two years after their promotion that his win percentages really took a hit.

Ipswich lost 31 games over Lyall's two full seasons with the club in the Premier League. Even though he wasn't there for the whole of the 94-95 season, the club lost 29 games in that season alone.

4 Paul Lambert - 32.7%

Lambert was the manager that was in charge of the club the last time the club were in the English second tier before McKenna brought them back.

In that fateful 2018-19 campaign, Ipswich lost 25 league games. After the club's relegation to League One, the best he could manage was 11th place. He left by mutual consent on the last day of February 2021.

3 Paul Cook - 29.5%

The 56-year-old picked up where Lambert left off, taking over from the Scotsman just a couple of days after the former boss' departure.

He ended his first partial season in charge in ninth place in the third tier of English football. At the start of the 2021/22 campaign, and after a takeover of the club by its new American owners, there was a massive turnover in the squad. Many key players like Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes, and James Wilson, who was the club's Player of the Season, in the prior campaign, all left Portman Road.

The club were sat in 11th place, seven points off the playoff positions, when the current Chesterfield manager was sacked.

2 Jackie Milburn - 19.6%

Milburn took charge of 56 games during his tenure, from May 1963 to September 1964.

The club had not long come off the back of winning the Second Division and the First divisions in back-to-back seasons, in the 60-61 and 61-62 seasons.

Milburn's spell was far less as exciting for Town, though.

1 Paul Hurst - 6.7%

It's a record that no manager wants and it belongs to Hurst, who is the current Grimsby Town boss.

In 15 games, his Town side picked up three points on just one occasion. He was appointed at the end of May 2018, and the only reason he was there until the end of October was because no games were being played through June and July.

It ended up being the shortest and worst reign in the club's history - maybe they should stop hiring people named Paul?