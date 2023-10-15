Highlights Ipswich Town's wage budget for the 2023/24 season could be relatively low compared to other teams in the Championship.

Ipswich Town will hope that at the end of the 2023/24 season they can celebrate another successful campaign.

The Tractor Boys returned to the Championship this season after a sustained period away, but they have taken to life back in the second tier really well.

The club made very few changes over the summer despite the promotion, and that means the players who did so well last season have earned the chance to continue that work into this campaign.

That seems to have worked for the club so far, and it also means that their wage budget for the campaign could be fairly low compared to other sides.

So, here we usedCapology and ranked Ipswich’s six highest paid players in order of value for money…

6 George Edmundson

Edmundson has been at Ipswich since 2021, when he joined the club from Scottish side Rangers.

The defender signed a long-term deal, one that doesn’t expire until the summer of 2025. According to Capology, they estimate that Edmundson earns £8,846 a week, which makes him the fourth-highest earner at the club.

Therefore, when you consider that he’s missed lots of games so far this season, it could be argued that Ipswich are not getting their value for money on the player.

5 Dane Scarlett

Scarlett joined the club on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, and he is said to be on an estimated weekly wage of £7,500.

This may not seem like a lot for the player, but it makes him the club’s fifth-highest earner this season.

So, when you see that he has only played four times in the league and none of them have been starts, and the fact that he is yet to get off the mark in front of goal, while it isn’t a big wage, Ipswich aren’t getting their value for money so far.

4 George Hirst

According to Capology, Ipswich’s striker George Hirst is estimated to be on a weekly wage of £17,115, which makes him the highest earner at the club.

Hirst is a valuable player for Kieran McKenna’s side and is performing really well, but given the wages he is on, you could argue that they will want a bit more from him in terms of his goal output.

Hirst hasn’t been that convincing in front of goal, and for the wages he is said to be on, he could do with improving that area.

3 Sam Morsy

Morsy is Ipswich’s club captain and, according to Capology, the club’s second-highest earner behind Hirst.

The midfielder, who joined the club in 2021 from Middlesbrough, is said to be on a weekly wage of £12,308.

But when you look at how Morsy performs for the club and how much it means to him to be the captain of Ipswich, you have to say that the club is definitely getting value for money.

Morsy has become a vital member of McKenna’s side, and with his contract coming to an end, it may be expected he would have an increase in that wage if he were to sign a new contract.

2 Leif Davis

The third-highest earner at Ipswich is said to be defender Leif Davis, with him estimated to be on £9,423 a week.

The 23-year-old joined the Tractor Boys in the summer of 2022 and has really excelled in McKenna’s team.

Davis is on an average salary as such, but given how he performed last season for the club in League One and how he’s stepped up this season, the club is getting value for money.

The left-back has become one of the club’s most important players, and when he is available, it is expected that he plays.

1 Conor Chaplin

It may come as no surprise to Ipswich fans to see Conor Chaplin at the bottom of this list, as the forward has become sensationally important for the team.

The 26-year-old was crucial in Ipswich’s promotion campaign, as he netted 26 goals in 45 League One appearances. He has continued that form into the new season, and given how important he has become, he has to be the best value-for-money player at the club.

That is because, according to Capology, Chaplin is estimated to earn £7,500 a week, which makes him the club’s sixth-highest earner. So, given some of the names on this list, it can be argued that Chaplin deserves to be paid a lot more than he is getting now.