Ipswich Town have secured promotion back to the Championship after four seasons in the third tier.

Kieran McKenna has overseen a successful campaign, with the Tractor Boys finishing second place in the League One standings in impressive fashion.

Attention will now turn to the summer transfer window as the club looks to build a side capable of competing in the second division.

Ipswich Town's 5 most expensive signings

In the spirit of the season, here we look at the club’s five most expensive signings and where they are now…

Marcus Bent

Bent signed for Ipswich from Blackburn Rovers in November 2001, becoming one of the most expensive signings in the club’s history.

It was a deal reportedly worth between £2 to 3 million, with the forward going on to win player of the month in January 2002.

After three years at the club, the Englishman signed for Everton.

His career continued until 2018, although he did make a brief return to action in 2020 with Cornard United, but he only made one appearance for the non-league club.

Marcus Stewart

Stewart signed for Ipswich for a fee worth a reported £2.5 million near the end of the 1999-2000 season, helping the team to Premier League promotion.

He was the club’s most expensive signing at the time, spending two years at Portman Road.

Following relegation back to the second division, Stewart departed for Sunderland before eventually retiring from football in 2011.

Stewart currently works with Yeovil Town as the club’s Head of Player Development.

Finidi George

George signed for Ipswich Town in the summer of 2001, with the team competing in the Premier League, for a fee reportedly worth £3.1 million.

The former Nigeria international arrived from Mallorca, making 35 appearances for the club over a two-year stint.

The now 52-year-old retired from football with Mallorca, who he returned to in 2004.

George has been working as part of the coaching staff with the Nigeria national team, though was recently told to go home ahead of fixtures in the March international break following a dispute with the NFF.

Hermann Hreidarsson

Hermann signed for Ipswich for a fee worth a reported £4.5 million in the summer of 2000.

The defender spent three years with the Tractor Boys before moving on to Charlton Athletic in 2003.

The former Iceland international retired from football in 2014, holding the unwanted record of having the most Premier League relegations to his name with a total of five.

The 48-year-old has since moved into management, and he currently works for Icelandic side IBV.

Matteo Sereni

Sereni signed for Ipswich for a reported fee of £4.57 million in the summer of 2001 from Sampdoria.

The goalkeeper remains the most expensive signing in the club’s history, despite retiring from football in 2011 after a stint with Brescia.

The 48-year-old has not been involved with the game since.