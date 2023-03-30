Ipswich Town are battling to secure a return to the Championship, in a League One automatic promotion race which is very wide open at this point.

The Tractor Boys currently sit in third place in the third-tier standings, three points from Sheffield Wednesday and five points below Plymouth Argyle at the League One summit, although the Pilgrims have played a game more.

The Suffolk club are relentlessly knocking on the door of the top two positions, and after a six-game winning run, which includes six straight clean sheets, Kieran McKenna will be full of confidence ahead of the concluding stages of this campaign.

Fans will be anxious yet excited about how the rest of this season could possibly play out, and here, we take a look at four famous faces who will also be feeling the same emotions.

Ed Sheeran

There are celebrities and famous fans where there is an element of doubt as to whether or not they support certain clubs, but there can be no questions about Ed Sheeran and his loyalties to the League One club.

The global superstar has been pictured many times at Portman Road and in Ipswich shirts, whilst he is a sponsor of both the men's and women's teams.

Sheeran was also given a shirt number last season (17) and will be hoping that his side are able to avoid the lottery that is the play-offs.

Will Ferrell

Certainly a surprise when he started speaking about Ipswich, but Hollywood star Will Ferrell has previously admitted his admiration for the Suffolk club.

As detailed in a report from the East Anglian Daily Times, the star of Anchorman, Elf and Step Brothers, Ferrell said in an interview in Miami many years ago that the Tractor Boys were his club.

Charlie Simpson

Like Sheeran, there is no doubting Busted's Charlie Simpson Ipswich-supporting credentials and he is another who has been pictured at Portman Road on several occasions over the years.

As a teenager, Simpson bought shares in the club and when he was even younger, he was in attendance at Wembley as the Tractor Boys won promotion to the Premiership.

Kevin Painter

According to the aforementioned article from the East Anglian Daily Times, supporters who sit in Sir Bobby Robson Stand will know that former darting star Kevin Painter is in fact another Ipswich fan.

In a darting era dominated by Phil Taylor, Painter managed many final and semi-final appearances in big PDC events, whilst he emerged victorious in the Players Championship Finals in 2011.