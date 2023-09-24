Highlights Ipswich Town is a club on an upwards trajectory, with big plans and ambitions, supported by a young and talented manager.

Famous supporters, including Ed Sheeran, Charlie Simpson, Jolyon Palmer, and Omid Djalili, bring added excitement to the club.

The fans have memories of Ipswich's previous successes, such as their time in the Premier League and legendary players like Terry Butcher and Sir Alf Ramsey.

Having won promtion from League One to the Championship last season, Ipswich Town are certainly a club on an upwards trajectory.

From the outside looking in, the club have big plans and are ambitious, whilst having a young talented manager that can help them achieve those goals in Kieran McKenna.

The club's recent successes will of course have made the club's supporters very happy indeed, including some famous faces you might not have known were fans of the club.

Indeed, below, we've looked at four famous Ipswich Town fans that are very famous indeed.

4 Ed Sheeran

One of the most famous people in the world, never mind the most famous Ipswich Town supporter, is Ed Sheeran.

Not only a fan of the club, he has been a shirt sponsor for a few years now, too.

If you are not familiar with Sheeran, which we assume most people are, he is a British singer-songwriter who has risen to global fame in the last decade or so.

Having released multiple studio albums, the singer has amassed billions of streams on Spotify, and won a list of awards far far too long to list.

3 Charlie Simpson

Another very famous person to be a fan of the Blues is Charlie Simpson.

Simpson rose to fame in the early 2000's as the lead singer of band Busted, and has remained active in the music scene ever since.

A 2003 interview, courtesy of TWTD, discusses Simpson investing into the club and buying some shares in the club.

"It was great having a look around the dressing-rooms and going on to the pitch," Simpson told TWTD.co.uk.

"I was here to see us beat Manchester United 3-2 eight years ago which was fantastic because my brother supports United, and I also went to Wembley.

"It was brilliant to be there and I can remember coming back down the A12 with all the Ipswich flags hanging down from the bridges.

"Ipswich has always been my club since I was growing up and the share issue is a good chance to get involved in Town."

2 Jolyon Palmer

Moving away from the music industry to the motorsport one for this next celebrity Ipswich Town fan, former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer is known to be a big fan of the club.

The 32-year-old was active in F1 in 2016 and 2017, and these days, is a commentator and columnist that can be found on the likes of BBC Radio 5 and F1TV.

We know Palmer is an Ipswich Town supporter because like some others on this list, he has discussed his support for the club publicly.

In a 2016 interview with the East Anglian Daily Times, for example, Palmer said: "I supported them when I was young, I liked their kit and they had a few good players and just got promoted to the Premiership. It was more exciting than being a glory supporter,”

“The first time I went to a game was at home to Liverpool, they lost 6-0 and got relegated a couple of months later so it wasn’t a very good start.

“I’ve only been a couple of times to Portman Road, I’ve seen them play a few more times though away, usually in London as it’s closer to home. I haven’t been to a game for a long time though as I’m too busy with racing.

“I’ve got good memories of the glory days in the Premiership though, Marcus Stewart bagging goals and Matt Holland as captain. We had a great team then.”

1 Omid Djalili

Last but certainly not least, he might have joined the Ipswich fandom late, but another celebrity supporter of the club is Omid Djalili.

The comedian, aside from his comedy, has featured on a number of television shows, films, stand-up DVD's and even video games.

After being inspired to make the move to Suffolk during lockdown, Djalili admits he has became a fan of the Blues.

"Chelsea has been my club since I was five, but as a football fan, anyone who knows Ipswich from the late 70s and early 80s remember when they became everyone’s second team." Djalili told the East Anglian Daily Times.

"They had great players, a lot of their players played for England, like Terry Butcher, Paul Mariner, and Kevin Beattie. And of course we had Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson who became England managers.

"The first three games I went to, Ipswich drew 2-2. So for the fourth game, I showed up wearing a tutu. I thought it was a great gag, but the fans didn’t see the satirical nature of it.

“I made this prediction, I said ‘the manager is going to go by Christmas’ and he did. And now we’ve got a younger manager who’s doing well at the moment. It’s a League One team, but Ipswich definitely belong in the Premier League.”