Ipswich Town have made their return to the Championship after four seasons in the third tier.

The Tractor Boys will be hoping they can continue their rise by competing in the top half of the Championship table over the next year or two.

Kieran McKenna’s side earned promotion with an impressive haul of 98 points, demonstrating their readiness for a return to the second tier.

While Ipswich still only finished second in League One last year, the aim will be to cement their place back in the Championship without much fuss.

Who do Ipswich Town begin their Championship season against?

With the fixture list now available, supporters can start planning for the exciting trips that await them in the upcoming campaign.

Here are the key fixtures and dates to keep an eye out for regarding McKenna’s side…

Who is Ipswich Town's first fixture of the season?

Up first for Ipswich is an away trip to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on 6 August.

The Black Cats earned a sixth place finish in the Championship last season so will pose a difficult challenge to the newly promoted side upon their return to the second tier.

Tony Mowbray’s side are only in their second campaign back in the Championship themselves, so will also be inspiration for what McKenna’s side can achieve over the next 12 months.

What fixture do Ipswich Town have on Boxing Day?

The festive period brings with it an important period in the football calendar.

Ipswich will be facing Leicester City just one day after Christmas in what will be a busy period for the club.

McKenna’s side will go up against QPR only a few short days later, beginning 2024 then with a clash against Southampton at home.

Who is Ipswich Town’s last match of the season against?

The final game of the season will come against Huddersfield Town on 4 May at Portman Road.

When do Ipswich Town play Norwich City?

And, of course, who could forget the return of the East Anglian derby, with the rivalry over Norwich City being reignited over the course of the season.

David Wagner’s side will visit Portman Road on 16 December ahead of that busy Christmas schedule, while the Tractor Boys visit Carrow Road on 6 April in what will be two extremely tense affairs.

These will be McKenna’s first derby matches in charge at Ipswich, so supporters will be keen to get one over on the Canaries.