Ipswich Town’s 2022/23 League One fixtures revealed

Ipswich Town got off to a slow start in 2021/22, and ultimately paid the price as they fell away from the play-off chasing pack in the final couple of months of the season.

The Tractor Boys were in menacing form under Kieran McKenna after the turn of the year, and will be confident of achieving their first top six finish since relegation from the Championship as a minimum requirement next term.

Ipswich begin the campaign with the following six fixtures: Bolton Wanderers at home, Forest Green Rovers away, Milton Keynes Dons at home, Burton Albion away, Shrewsbury Town away and Barnsley at home.

They take on Oxford United at Portman Road on Boxing Day.

Finally, the concluding six matches of the season look like this for the Suffolk club: Cheltenham Town away, Charlton Athletic at home, Port Vale at home, Peterborough United away, Exeter City at home and Fleetwood Town away.