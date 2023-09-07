Highlights Ipswich Town has had a successful start to their season in the Championship after spending a long time in League One.

The club has high expectations for their current crop of strikers, who have the potential to make history like past players.

Ipswich Town's 12 greatest ever strikers include notable names such as Tamas Priskin, Jon Stead, Alun Armstrong, and David Johnson.

Ipswich Town have made a very good start to life back in the Championship.

The club had been stuck in League One for a long period of time, but last season Kieran McKenna managed to guide this club back to the second tier in style.

At the start of the season, the club had big expectations for them to do well, and they have so far lived up to them as they sit near the top end of the table.

McKenna will be hoping his side can continue this impressive form for the whole 46-game season.

Ipswich are blessed with lots of attacking power, and they will be looked at by McKenna as the players who can help this team reach their goals.

These strikers will want to go down in the club’s history like many other players who have come and gone.

So, while we see how the current crop of strikers do, here FLW’s fan pundit Henry has ranked Ipswich Town’s 12 greatest ever strikers…

12 Tamas Priskin

Priskin joined the Tractor Boys in 2009 from Watford, and he stayed at the club until 2012. In that time, he played 60 games, scoring nine goals and five assists.

Henry told FLW on his decision: "He had cult status after his goal in the League Cup semi-final vs Arsenal."

11 Jon Stead

Stead is a player that some Ipswich fans may forget played for the club or not know he did, as he arrived in 2008 from Sheffield United and left in 2010 to join Bristol City.

The forward scored 20 goals and grabbed 12 assists in 67 games for the club. Henry said on his choice of picking Stead: "Just remember him scoring goals in a Magilton team that was always fun to watch."

10 Alun Armstrong

Alum Armstrong may not be someone the younger Ipswich fans are aware of, as he played for the club from 2000 to 2004.

The 48-year-old was eight appearances shy of 100, but in that time, he scored 19 times for the Tractor Boys.

Henry explained his choice to FLW: "Another cult status due to his header vs Inter Milan."

9 David Johnson

Johnson is again a player that the younger generation of fans at Ipswich Town may not be that familiar with.

He played over 130 times for the Tractor Boys, scoring 57 goals from 1997 to 2001, when he left to sign for Nottingham Forest.

Henry gave his reasoning for Johnson being in ninth place: "Probably could have been higher but wasn’t around for when he was at his prime for Ipswich."

8 Shefki Kuqi

Shefki Kuqi is a player that will be remembered fondly by Ipswich fans, as he scored 32 goals in just 88 appearances for the club.

The forward had two spells at the club, with his first being from 2003 to 2005, and then his second being a loan spell in 2008.

Henry was a big fan of Kuqi at Ipswich, as he told FLW: "Absolute monster up top, not the greatest technical footballer but ran constantly and was a bartering ram next to other strikers."

7 Alan Lee

Lee played for Ipswich firstly from 2006 to 2008 and then again from 2013 to 2014.

The forward scored 34 goals in 110 appearances for the club, but his reputation may have taken a hit as he played for Ipswich’s arch-rivals Norwich City, as Henry mentions.

He told FLW: "Drops down the list as he played for the rivals up the road, but always scored goals, and another fun era of watching Town."

6 Danny Haynes

Haynes joined the Tractor Boys very early in his football career, as he left Charlton Athletic in 2004 after only playing for their under-18s.

Haynes was at the club until 2009, and in that time, he scored 20 goals in 128 appearances. But despite a low scoring record, he seemed to make a lasting impact on fans like Henry.

He said: "The homegrown boy who scored goals vs Norwich has got to be up there. Sadly, he wasn’t able to make a real name for himself."

5 David McGoldrick

David McGoldrick will be a player that most modern fans know, as he is still playing to this day.

The 35-year-old joined Ipswich in 2013 and stayed at the club until 2018, and in that period, he scored 45 goals in 159 games.

The striker has since gone on to play in the Premier League, but it seems injuries let him down at Portman Road.

Henry gave his verdict on McGoldrick: "If he stayed injury free, would’ve been much higher. He was a technically superb footballer and was a joy to watch when he was fit."

4 Daryl Murphy

Murphy spent a number of seasons on loan at Ipswich before he eventually joined the club on a permanent basis in 2013.

Throughout his time at the club, he netted 67 times in 225 games, with his best season being the 2014/15 season, as Henry refers to.

He told FLW: "Interesting career with town; took a while to hit his best, but the 14-15 season was fantastic - 27 league goals and a playoff run."

3 Pablo Couñago

Couñago joined the club in 2007 on a free transfer and stayed for four years. In that time, he found the back of the net 62 times in the 241 games he played.

He was considered to be a very skillful player and became a fan favourite at the club, as Henry states: "A couple of stints with Town made him a club favourite. Never the quickest, but on the ball, he was so skillful and always found space inside the box. Will always be remembered in my mind for his stoppage time winner vs Coventry in 2010."

2 Marcus Stewart

Stewart joined Ipswich from Huddersfield Town in January 2000, and according to Henry, he is the best January signing ever.

The former striker scored 34 goals in 89 appearances for the Tractor Boys, with a large part of them coming in the season he helped the club into the play-offs.

Henry explained why Stewart is second on the list: "The best January signing ever. Propelled Ipswich into the playoffs and scored crucial goals vs Bolton in the semis and then against Barnsley in the final. Had a wonderful year in the Prem with us. Great finisher."

1 Darren Bent

Darren Bent is a former footballer that most fans will remember, but some may have forgotten that he started his career at Ipswich Town.

He was the club’s academy product and someone they knew was talented. Bent played 140 games for the club and scored 56 goals in his four years there before leaving to join Charlton.

Henry explained to FLW why Bent was his number one pick: "Academy product, bundles of talent, was an inspiration for any young town fan during the early 00s. Shame we couldn’t keep him longer, but we enjoyed watching him play in the prem and for England."