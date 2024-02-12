Highlights Ipswich Town's head of recruitment, Sam Williams, has left the club to join Manchester United, signaling potential setbacks for their successful campaign.

Williams' departure is part of a series of changes in the scouting department at Old Trafford and highlights the interest in Ipswich's key figures.

Ipswich may face challenges in holding onto their star assets, as speculation grows about manager Kieran McKenna potentially being targeted by Crystal Palace and other players attracting Premier League interest.

Ipswich Town have enjoyed an excellent campaign upon their return to the Championship, but their success could come with some setbacks.

Kieran McKenna's side are vying for the automatic promotion places in the division and hoping to end their 22-year absence from the Premier League.

But it was announced on Friday that head of recruitment Sam Williams has left the club to join Manchester United following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of the club, with several changes throughout Old Trafford set in motion.

Manchester United announce the arrival of key Ipswich Town figure

Manchester United have appointed Williams, who returns to Old Trafford after leaving in April 2022, as their new lead scout for the 17-21 age group as part of their overhaul of academy scouting.

He joins the club from Ipswich, where he has been working as the club's head of recruitment, most recently alongside former United coach McKenna.

According to The Athletic, Williams’ appointment was led by United's director of academy Nick Cox and director of scouting Steve Brown and is part of a series of changes that have been made in the scouting department within the academy dating back to last year.

The overhaul of scouting at academy level is something Cox and Brown have been working on for a while and pre-dates the Ineos' investment into United, and it comes just days after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford met with academy staff to give a presentation on how key they see the academy being for the future of the club.

Williams had previously held academy recruitment roles at Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers. United see the appointment of someone well-versed in academy football but with experience as head of recruitment at a Championship club as a coup.

Sam Williams' Ipswich Town signings

Since Williams' arrival at the club, he has overseen several transfers at Portman Road as their road to the Premier League continues to gather pace.

In January, they added four players to their ranks to bolster their hopes of promotion, welcoming the loan signings Lewis Travis, Jerry Sarmiento, and Kieffer Moore, and the permanent signing of AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi, who caught the eye in League Two.

A number of intergal players to Ipswich's success this season were made to happen by Williams, including Leif Davies' transfer from Leeds United, and George Hirst's arrival from Leicester City, while also maintaining his previous connection with Manchester United by welcoming Brandon Williams on loan and Axel Tuanzebe on a permanent transfer.

Sam Williams' Ipswich Town standout signings since 2022 as per Transfermarkt Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leif Davies Leeds United Permanent Marcus Harness Portsmouth Permanent Panutche Kamara Plymouth Argyle Permanent Dominic Ball Queens Park Rangers Permanent Freddie Ladapo Rotherham United Permanent Massimo Luongo Middlesbrough Permanent Nathan Broadhead Everton Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent Ali Al-Hamadi AFC Wimbledon Permanent Lewis Travis Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Kieffer Moore Bournemouth Loan

Sam Williams' exit could be the sign of things to come at Ipswich Town

While Ipswich fans will be enjoying the season thus far, focus will not only be turning to a potential Premier League campaign but how to keep hold of their star assets.

Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed that McKenna is on Palace's list of potential replacements for Roy Hodgson, and speculation about a potential move to Selhurst Park for the 37-year-old has intensified amid Hodgson's current struggles.

McKenna signed a new four-year contract to keep him at Portman Road until 2027 in June, but he has attracted attention from elsewhere during his time at the club, with chief executive Mark Ashton revealing that there had been interest in the coach in the summer.

But speaking on the speculation, McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times that he remains fully focused on the season ahead with The Tractor Boys.

However, that could change in the summer if Town are facing another campaign in the Championship while he may not be the only one attracting attention once the season is over.

According to a report from The Football League Paper, West Ham were keen on signing Leif Davis during the January transfer window, and you expect that if his form continues for the remainder of the season Premier League interest will return in the summer.

When any team overperforms, it's only natural that those higher up in the food chain look to pick off some of their top performers - whether that be on the pitch, in the dugout, or behind the scenes.

That's likely to be the case for the Tractor Boys and you could certainly understand if there was concern among parts of the Portman Road fanbase that Williams' exit may just be the start.

While a lot of Ipswich's squad are tied down to longer-term contracts, promotion this season could be crucial if they are to keep their main assets at the club.