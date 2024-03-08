Highlights Ahadme struggles at Ipswich due to lack of playing time.

A move away is crucial for his development.

Ahadme has shown his quality with impressive stats at Cambridge United.

Over the last few years, Ipswich Town have seen a great deal of expenditure and success.

Since they were taken over by Gamechanger 20 Limited in April 2021, Ipswich have brought in plenty of players that helped them finally gain promotion back to the Championship last season after four years away.

Kieran McKenna has done a great job since his arrival in December 2021, taking them back to the second tier in his first full season.

In their first season back in the Championship, the Tractor Boys are looking to be the first team to achieve back-to-back promotions since Southampton a decade ago.

They currently sit in second place and are ten games away from potentially playing Premier League football next season.

However, many players have been victims of their success, including striker Gassan Ahadme.

Ahadme started out unconvincingly

He started his career with Ipswich’s bitter rivals Norwich City when he moved from Spain, spending time with Real Oviedo B on loan.

His first loan in England came at Portsmouth, where he spent the first half of the 21/22 campaign. He would only play five league games for Pompey, before he made a permanent move to Burton Albion on January 2022.

After scoring three goals in 14 league appearances in the second half of the campaign, it was not long before he made the move to current side Ipswich, joining in September 2022.

But his move to Ipswich has been far from productive.

In the first half of his first season, he made six league appearances, failing to score. A loan move back to Burton came despite leaving just four months prior, but he would score once in seven league games as the Brewers clinched survival.

This season, he has been back on loan again in League One, this time at Cambridge United. He has already played more times this season than he has in any other, playing 24 times across all competitions.

Ahadme needs a permanent move away from Ipswich

What Ahadme desperately needs is a permanent move away from Portman Road.

He has shown this season that he has the quality to be a top League One striker if given a lead role upfront.

So far this season he has scored seven goals in 20 league games for the U’s, including five goals in his last four games, before he injured his foot.

At 23, Ahadme has been at far too many different clubs, and has not found himself a permanent home.

Ipswich already have an array of striking options in players like George Hirst and Ali Al-Hamadi, so Ahadme will hardly get a look in, even if they do not go up.

His contract does not expire for another season, so it will take a few for him to depart.

Cambridge have already shown themselves to be a team that he could join. He started to pick up form there right before his injury, and his aerial abilities are second to none.

Gassan Ahadme's 23/24 stats (league only, as of 08/03/24, as per FotMob) Appearances 20 Minutes 1398 Goals 7 Assists 0 Shots per 90 2.83 Shots on target per 90 1.09 Touches in opposition box per 90 5.09

On average he won 9.53 duels per 90 and 6.76 aerial duels per 90, proving himself to be quite a handful for many League One centre backs.

A permanent move for Ahadme would be beneficial for all parties, as he is a player with a lot of potential.