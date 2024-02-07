Highlights Ipswich Town's head of recruitment, Sam Williams, may be leaving the club to join Manchester United, which could be a major setback for Ipswich.

Ipswich Town’s Sam Williams is attracting interest from Manchester United.

According to Alan Nixon, the important transfer chief could be in line for a return to his former club in the near future.

The Tractor Boys’ head of recruitment joined the club in April 2022, and has played a key role in dictating their strategy in the transfer market.

However, he previously spent four years working at Old Trafford, initially joining as a performance analyst before becoming recruitment analyst for the first team squad.

This could prove a big blow to the Championship side, with new minority owner Jim Ratcliffe targeting Williams as he looks to overhaul the staff behind the scenes of the Premier League club.

Carlton Palmer: Ipswich “will not welcome this news”

Carlton Palmer believes this could be a real blow to Ipswich given how well the club has recruited in the transfer window under Williams.

But he believes that the opportunity to join a club like Man United may prove too difficult to turn down if an offer arrives.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe is spearheading employing former Manchester United employee Sam Williams from Ipswich Town,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Williams is currently head of recruitment at Ipswich Town.

“The Red Devils and Ratcliffe are looking to put together a new-look scouting team.

“Sam is impressing in his current role in high-flying Ipswich, masterminding signings and helping the Tractor Boys sit fourth in the Championship table.

“This is really encouraging news from a Man United perspective, but not so good for Ipswich.

“He’s young at 36, and could represent great business.

“He will have fresh ideas, and we can all see at United the recruitment of players has been poor in recent years for a club of Man United’s magnitude.

“With Ipswich looking to secure back-to-back promotions, they will not welcome this news.

“And if Manchester United come knocking, you just don’t turn down that opportunity.”

Ipswich Town league position

Ipswich had a busy January transfer window as they looked to strengthen Kieran McKenna’s side for their promotion push.

The likes of Jeremy Sarmiento and Kieffer Moore were among the additions, with the pair already off the mark for their new club.

However, Ipswich have slipped to fourth in the Championship table following last weekend’s 3-2 loss to Preston North End.

McKenna’s side has won just one of their last eight league games, which has cost them their position inside the automatic promotion places.

Williams’ departure could be a blow

Williams has earned plaudits for his work behind the scenes at Portman Road, helping to play a role in building a side capable of challenging for promotion to the Premier League.

Ipswich have been the only team able to keep pace with the recently relegated Premier League teams of Leeds United, Southampton and Leicester City.

Even if they do narrowly miss out on promotion this year, that still speaks to the strength of their recruitment staff.

That Williams is attracting interest from a club like Man United is telling, so losing him ahead of the summer transfer window could be a big blow to the Suffolk outfit.