The Liam Rosenior era is now a part of Hull City history and the Tigers will be looking to successfully undertake a huge transition period ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Rosenior was relieved of his duties following Hull's failure to reach the Championship play-offs last term, an objective which they were denied of achieving by just three points. The ex-Tigers defender had struck a chord of real affinity with the MKM Stadium faithful, who had become rightly disillusioned under the previous ownership regime, but Hull spent significantly in the January transfer window, assembled a mightily-talented second-tier squad and ultimately fell short.

Tim Walter is now the man tasked with propelling Hull back to the big time after being poached from Bundesliga 2 outfit and supporters are justified in being optimistic about the success he could bring. However, the German boss has been initiated with a real baptism of fire in the early stages of his tenure amid the dual Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves transfer saga.

Philogene only signed for Hull on deadline day last summer in a £5m switch from Aston Villa, who are now in the race to secure his signature after including a buy-back clause in the deal that took him to East Yorkshire following an impressive loan spell with Cardiff City the season prior. Everton have been interested and Spanish giants Barcelona had plotted their own scheme to sign Philogene too, although the winger has since opted for a Premier League move and that's quite clearly where he'll be heading this summer - even if he has recently joined his teammates on Hull's pre-season tour in a surprising turn of events.

However, Ipswich Town remain best-placed to sign Philogene in the wake of their stunning promotion to the Premier League, prompting an ambitious recruitment spree which has seen them sign Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea on a permanent basis and close in on another Tigers capture in Greaves. What's more, they're also set to sign Liam Delap from Manchester City after he enjoyed an impressive loan stay with Hull in 2023/24.

Liam Delap's Championship stats for Hull City in 23/24, as per FotMob Appearances 31 Starts 26 Goals 8 xG 6.37 Shots 64 Goals per 90 minutes 0.33

Ipswich Town close to signing Jaden Philogene, Jacob Greaves and Liam Delap

Despite Villa's eleventh-hour hijack attempt, HullLive report that Ipswich are still leading the way for Philogene in a double-swoop involving Jacob Greaves.

According to talkSPORT, Ipswich are confident of acquiring Philogene alongside Greaves, who has already been granted permission to undertake a medical in Suffolk. If completed, the deal would see Hull pocket an initial £35m.

Meanwhile, Delap is also set to imminently be announced as Kieran McKenna's latest signing after agreeing a move to Ipswich, who will be forking out an initial £15m fee to Man City having beaten off competition from fellow Premier League newcomers Southampton. While Delap would've doubtlessly been welcomed back at Hull with open arms after establishing himself as a fan favourite and the focal point of the Tigers' attack, City's ultimatum to sanction a permanent deal quickly put an end to any possibility of a return.

Hull City will be envious of Ipswich Town in 2024/25

Ipswich's impending triple-capture will sting Hull greatly. For starters, the likelihood of losing both Philogene and Greaves for just £35m is a real blow given the respective footballing ceilings that the duo possess. A figure of £50m would be a fairer representation of their talent, potential and importance to Hull, although the Tigers may just be out of bargaining chips due the importance of pumping money back into the club after spending greatly last year.

There's every chance that Philogene on his own will be worth that - if not much more - in the future too. You've only got to look at his improvement at Hull last season, having improved his end product tenfold since turning out for Stoke and Cardiff. That's indicative that he'll progress significantly in the years to come and while Hull were naturally resigned to losing him this summer, the fee they're going to receive does feel short.

They had little chance of resigning Delap too, but seeing their three best players from the previous season all turning out for a team who were promoted from the Championship last season will be a sore sight for supporters. They'll be happy to see all three flourishing and playing at a level befitting of their quality, but it'll be bittersweet - make no mistake about that.

It'll hurt even more given that Philogene, Greaves and Delap all have significant potential and, if all goes according to plan, will surely blossom further under McKenna's coaching and in a Premier League environment.