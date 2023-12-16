Highlights Ipswich Town's highest-paid players are George Edmundson, Leif Davis, Sam Morsy, George Hirst, and Brandon Williams.

Edmundson and Davis have proved their worth with strong performances, but Edmundson has struggled with injuries this season.

Morsy, a leader in the midfield, deserves his high wage, while Hirst has found success after a difficult start to his career. Williams is on loan from Man United and could be a permanent target for Ipswich.

Ipswich Town's return to the Championship after four years away has been beyond the wildest imaginations of supporters, and a lot of their current squad are players that came up through League One with the club.

The Tractor Boys' ownership group invested heavily whilst the Suffolk outfit were in the third tier of English football, but little additions over the summer made to Kieran McKenna's side are proving to be just as good.

But who are the highest earners of McKenna's current squad? As ESTIMATED by Capology, let's look at the five top-paid players at Portman Road.

5 George Edmundson

£8,846 a week

Capology estimate centre-back Edmundson to be on £8,846 a week at Ipswich on a contract that lasts until the summer of 2025.

Ipswich landed Edmundson from Scottish giants Rangers in 2021 not long after he had completed a spell on loan at Derby County in the Championship, and he played pretty regularly in his first season in Suffolk.

Injuries both at the beginning and end of the campaign, though, restricted him to playing just 32 out of 46 league matches, and his woes continued when missing the majority of the second half of the promotion-winning 2022-23 campaign.

The defender has barely been seen this season though, so it's hard to say that right now he is justfied in being one of the top earners at Portman Road.

4 Leif Davis

£9,423 a week

Davis was likely on a half-decent wage at Leeds United before his move to Ipswich in 2022, so they would have had to pay the left-back a good wage to make him drop to League One - albeit to a big club nevertheless.

Capology estimate Davis to be on £9,423 per week at Town, and he's so far been worth every last penny of that.

Racking up 14 league assists in his debut season for the club, Davis was a key factor in Ipswich's promotion last season, and he's carried his form into the Championship as one of the top assist makers in the second tier.

Leif Davis stats in League One - 2022/23 Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 43 3 14 4 0

3 Sam Morsy

£12,308 a week

Every successful team seems to have a player in the middle of the park doing the dirty work, and that is exactly what Morsy does.

Since Paul Cook brought him to Portman Road in 2021, Morsy has been a leader of men and a real constant in the Ipswich engine room.

Despite now being 32 years of age, Morsy's estimated weekly wage of £12,308 is much deserved for a player with the qualities he possesses, with the Egypt international giving the likes of Conor Chaplin a lot of creative freedom further up the pitch.

2 George Hirst

£17,115 a week

Hirst has never really been that prolific so far in his career, but his loan stint at Ipswich last season saw him really become more of a complete striker, scoring six times in 21 outings in the third tier of English football.

Seemingly fitting into McKenna's system perfectly, Town splashed out £1.5 million on the 24-year-old, who was on the fringes at Leicester City, and he's stepped back up to Championship football incredibly well.

Despite his less-than successful loan stints before his move to Suffolk, Hirst's estimated weekly wage of £17,115 - whilst a tad steep - is perfectly fair enough on what he's now showing.

1 Brandon Williams

£65,000 a week - on loan from Man United

Capology believes that Williams is on £65,000 a week at Man United, but it is likely that the Tractor Boys are only paying a fraction of that - even one third of the figure would be enough to become Ipswich's top earner on these numbers though.

Williams is proving to be very versatile and a useful asset for McKenna when he is fit and available, and if United do not choose to extend the full-back's deal by an extra year in the summer, he could be up for grabs on a permanent basis - that is an exciting thought for Town fans.