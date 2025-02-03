Ipswich Town are set to secure a deal for West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer ahead of this evening's 11pm deadline.

The Tractor Boys' interest in Palmer was first revealed by talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, though significant developments have since been shared by Lewis Cox of the Express and Star.

Cox has reported that Palmer is set to undertake a medical ahead of a £5 million move to Portman Road, which will see Albion exercise their option to recall Josh Griffiths from Bristol Rovers.

Palmer has been Albion's first-choice 'keeper over the last two seasons, and he has kept 11 clean sheets from 30 appearances this term.

