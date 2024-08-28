Ipswich Town have made an offer for West Bromwich Albion winger Tom Fellows, as they look to sign another player from the Championship after winning promotion last season.

The Tractor Boys have made a bid of £11 million to sign Tom Fellows from West Bromwich Albion, according to The Sun's transfer live blog (09:26am).

Fellows has been the subject of transfer interest from a few clubs in the top flight, with Southampton reportedly considering making an offer of £10 million for the winger, while Leicester City and Everton have also been keeping tabs on him.

The 21-year-old has impressed in the Championship for West Brom so far this season with three assists in as many games, and created both goals during the Baggies' away win over Stoke City at the weekend.

Express & Star reported that West Brom have no intention of selling Fellows during the current transfer window, although their stance could potentially change if they receive the right offer from one of the interested Premier League clubs.

Ipswich Town are interested in Tom Fellows

Ipswich are interested in signing Fellows, who is one of the most exciting young attacking players in the Championship, and at the age of 21, he has plenty of room to develop his game further.

Tom Fellows' stats for West Brom (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 49 5 7

The Tractor Boys side have already signed several players who have starred in the second tier during the current transfer window, as boss Kieran McKenna looks to build a team that is capable of surviving in the top flight of English football this season.

They have already signed Conor Townsend from the Baggies this summer, who goes alongside Omari Hutchinson, Jacob Greaves, Liam Delap, Jack Clarke, Sammie Szmodics and Chiedoze Ogbene as new players at Portman Road who impressed in the Championship last term.

Ipswich have already strengthened in wide areas with the additions of Hutchinson, Clarke, and Ogbene, but McKenna clearly feels as though he needs another winger to ensure he has enough creative options during the 2024/25 campaign.

West Brom want to keep Fellows

Despite the interest from Ipswich and Southampton, it appears as though West Brom want to keep hold of Fellows beyond Friday's transfer deadline.

Carlos Corberan does not want to see the promising winger leave the club, despite the fact that Fellows' sale could enable the Spaniard to bring in more new players, although that could be because finding a replacement could prove to be difficult at this stage of the transfer window.

The Baggies are not under any huge pressure to sell Fellows, as he penned a new contract until at least 2027 in January this year, so it would likely take a significant offer to complete a deal for the youngster this week.

West Brom have already sold Brandon Thomas-Asante, Okay Yokuslu and Townsend this summer, so it is not a huge surprise that they do not want to lose another important player as they set their sights on mounting another promotion push this season.

It came out that Albion had no plans to sell Fellows amid reports that Southampton were plotting a £10 million bid, so it is unlikely that Ipswich's offer of £11 million will be enough to convince the Baggies to sell their academy graduate.

However, as the transfer deadline approaches, there is every chance that one of the interested clubs will increase their offer to the point that West Brom agree to a deal.