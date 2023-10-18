Highlights Ipswich Town winger Wes Burns is set to see a specialist to determine the severity of his shoulder injury sustained on international duty for Wales.

This is the second time this season Burns has picked up an injury while on international duty.

Burns' absence will be a blow for Ipswich, but they have strong options to cover his absence and should still secure a win against Rotherham.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that winger Wes Burns is set to see a specialist to determine the severity of the shoulder injury he sustained on international duty for Wales.

Burns was substituted in the 15th minute of Wales' 4-0 win over Gibraltar on Wednesday night after landing awkwardly and injuring his shoulder.

The 28-year-old did not feature for Rob Page's side in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia on Sunday, and after returning to Portman Road, his injury will now be assessed.

It is the second time this season that Burns has picked up an injury while on international duty, having withdrawn from the Wales squad in September with a hamstring injury, but he was able to play for the Tractor Boys the following week.

Burns played a key role in Ipswich's promotion from League One last season, scoring nine goals and providing 16 assists, and he has started every league game so far this campaign, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for the Tractor Boys, and they currently sit second in the table, eight points clear of third-placed Preston North End.

McKenna's men are back in action after the international break when they make the trip to face 23rd-placed Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Friday night.

What is the latest on Wes Burns' injury?

McKenna provided the latest on Burns' injury ahead of the game against the Millers, revealing that he is due to see a specialist to assess the problem, and he admitted he could be out for months if surgery is required.

"Wes is seeing a specialist today, so we will find out a little bit more about how long it’s going to be," McKenna told the club's official website.

"It will depend on whether it’s a surgical repair or a conservative treatment. If it’s a surgical repair, it’s months, but there is positivity about the chances of being able to heal it through other methods.

"If that is the case then it would be more weeks than months, so we should find out more with the specialist today and then monitor it."

Ipswich will also be without striker Freddie Lapado for the trip to Rotherham due to an Achilles injury, but defender Cameron Burgess, midfielder Massimo Luongo and striker Nathan Broadhead have all returned from international duty unscathed.

Defender Axel Tuanzebe, who joined the club on a free transfer in September following his departure from Manchester United, could make his debut in the coming weeks, but the game against the Millers will come too soon for him.

How much of a blow is it for Ipswich to lose Wes Burns?

Burns will undoubtedly be a huge loss for Ipswich.

He has been one of the Tractor Boys' key players under McKenna, providing a dangerous attacking threat down the right, so he will certainly be missed if he is sidelined for an extended period of time.

However, McKenna has plenty of strong options at his disposal to cover Burns' absence, and Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson is the obvious candidate to replace the winger in the starting line-up against Rotherham.

Ipswich should have enough to secure all three points against the Millers without Burns, but given his importance to the team, McKenna will be hoping to receive good news on the Welshman after his injury is assessed.