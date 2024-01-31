Highlights Ipswich Town's FA Cup exit could give them an advantage in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Their promotion rivals will have to play three games in seven days while Ipswich has a full week to recover.

Ipswich has a difficult run of fixtures in February, but their exit from the FA Cup allows for more rest and recovery time.

The latest installment of FA Cup fixtures kicked off a giant-killing of epic proportions as Championship promotion hopefuls, Ipswich Town, were knocked out by non-league Maidstone United.

Kieran McKenna's side had levelled the game after Lamar Reynolds had opened the scoring for the National League South side, only for Sam Corne to score late on for the visitors to set up a fifth round tie against either Coventry City or Sheffield Wednesday.

While The Tractor Boys' exit from the competition will be seen as a huge disappointment, it could, however, give them the edge in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Ipswich Town's FA Cup exit could be seen as a positive in Championship promotion race

Following the completion of the fourth round of the FA Cup, all three of Ipswich's promotion rivals face another fixture in the competition.

Leicester City eased past Birmingham City at the King Power Stadium to book their place in the fifth round, meanwhile, Southampton and Leeds United played out 1–1 draws with Watford and Plymouth Argyle respectively, with both replays scheduled to be played next Tuesday.

This will give McKenna's side a full week to recover from their fixture with Preston North End this weekend, with the sides around them having to play three games in seven days.

The Foxes have the chance to extend their lead at the summit of the table when they welcome Swansea City to the East Midlands on Tuesday evening - a win would see Enzo Maresca's side move 10 points clear of Ipswich having played a game more.

This weekend's Championship fixtures will see all the top three sides travel away from home in search of three points.

Daniel Farke's side kick off the action as they welcome Bristol City to Elland Road on Friday night - a win would see them jump into second before Ipswich's fixture with Ryan Lowe's side and Southampton's trip to bottom club, Rotherham United.

Ipswich Town's rivals fixtures continue to build at important time of the season

Should Russell Martin's side progress to the next round of the FA Cup, they will travel to Merseyside to take on Premier League leaders Liverpool, while Leicester travel to the south coast to take on AFC Bournemouth.

While those ties seem in favour of their Premier League opposition, The Tractor Boys will be hoping both will continue their journey and take one eye off the Championship promotion race.

The fifth round matches will be scheduled during the week commencing Monday, February 26, a week after a bumper fixture list in the Championship, with Leeds entertaining Leicester City on the Friday evening.

While the dates have not been fully completed with the fourth round replays yet to be finalised, the three sides involved with Ipswich at the summit could see an extra two games interrupt their promotion charge, should they progress.

McKenna's side arguably have the most difficult run out of the surrounding sides during February, but following their exit from the FA Cup, extra time will be allowed for rest and recovery, something Leeds, Leicester and Southampton may not be able to afford.

Ipswich Town's Championship fixtures in February compared to automatic rivals 02/2/24 - 03/2/24 10/2/24 13/2/24 - 14/2/24 16/2/24 - 17/2/24 20/2/24 23/2/24 - 24/2/24 Leicester Stoke: 19th (A) Watford: 10th (A) Sh Wed: 23rd (A) M'boro: 11th (H) Leeds: 4th (A) Ipswich PNE: 12th (A) WBA: 5th (H) Millwall: 17th (A) Swansea: 16th (A) Rotherham: 24th (H) Birmingham: 20th (H) Southampton Rotherham: 23rd (A) Huddersfield: 21st (H) Bristol City: 13th (A) WBA: 5th (A) Hull City: 8th (H) Millwall: 17th (H) Leeds Bristol City: 13th (A) Rotherham: 23rd (H) Swansea: 16th (A) Plymouth: 15th (A) Leicester: 1st (H)

While the financial benefits from progressing in the FA Cup are evident and would have been beneficial for Ipswich, the focus on securing promotion back to the Premier League could bring greater reward.