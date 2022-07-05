Ipswich Town weighing up transfer move for Leeds United player

Kieran McKenna is currently working on his first summer as Ipswich Town manager and will be looking to strengthen his side ahead of next season, in the hope that the Tractorboys can achieve promotion.

Town have made some good additions to the squad so far and according to the East Anglian Daily Times, the latest target on McKenna’s list is Leif Davis from Leeds United.

The left-back has had a difficult time at Elland Road with both injuries and strong competition in the side and as a result has made just 14 appearances in all competitions since the 2018/19 season, six of which were starts.

After making his Premier League debut in 2020, the 22-year-old spent last season on loan with Bournemouth in the Championship.

However, more injury issues alongside the competition of Jordan Zemura meant Davis made just 15 appearances for the Cherries, making ten starts.

As a result, Scott Parker decided not to take up the option they had to buy him meaning he found his way back to his parent club in the summer.

The young defender now goes into the final year of his contract at Leeds but it seems as though Town have a strong desire to bring him away before then.

The Verdict:

Davis has had a really tough career so far and he could definitely use a step down and the chance to play in a league he may fit more comfortably into.

Kieran McKenna is a good manager and you feel as though the 22-year-old would have the opportunity to flourish under him as he’s showed signs of potential so far.

Furthermore, as it stands, Ipswich have just two options on the left meaning the youngster would provide some strong competition in the squad as well as being adaptable and able to play at centre-back too.

Considering he is now going into the last year of his deal, you can’t see it being too hard for the Tractorboys to strike a deal with Leeds.