Ipswich Town weighing up fresh interest in 26-year-old from League One rivals

Ipswich Town are considering a second offer from Charlton Athletic for midfielder Scott Fraser according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Addicks have already had an offer for the Scottish midfielder turned down, but are understood to have returned with a second bid as they pursue the playmaker.

Ipswich are thought to be seriously considering the offer for Fraser, despite the midfielder only joining the Tractor Boys from MK Dons in the summer.

Fraser has yet to feature under new manager Kieran McKenna, having struggled for fitness after some recent injury issues.

The 26-year-old has made 20 appearances for Ipswich so far this season and has scored just once which was on the opening day against Morecambe.

As things stand, there are 18 months remaining on Fraser’s contract with Ipswich, securing his future at Portman Road until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Ipswich currently sit ninth in the League One table, eight points and six places ahead of Charlton in the third-tier standings.

The Verdict

It would be quite the coup for Charlton if they’re able to bring in Scott Fraser. He’s shown consistently how capable he is at this level and would be a huge signing for them should he go to The Valley.

That being said, it would be a surprise if Ipswich were to allow him to leave. He probably hasn’t shown the kind of form he’s capable of but he would quite easily walk into any team in League One, and many in the Championship as well.

It’s a transfer that will rumble late into Deadline Day and it certainly would be a surprise to see Fraser leave Portman Road.