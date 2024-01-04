Highlights Ipswich Town's remarkable performance this season has put them in the Championship's top two and in contention for consecutive promotions.

Kieran McKenna's coaching has been instrumental in the team's success, elevating players to new levels.

The next few weeks will be crucial for the team as they try to bounce back from a recent poor run and maintain their position in the top two.

After Ipswich Town earned automatic promotion from League One last season, few would have predicted that by January 2024, the Tractor Boys would be in the Championship's top two, and with a genuine chance of a second consecutive promotion, which would see the Suffolk outfit compete in the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The Tractor Boys have been simply remarkable at times this campaign, such as the 12 game unbeaten run they went on from September 2nd all the way to November 11th.

Kieran McKenna has been heavily praised for the Tractor Boys' success this season, and correctly so, as he has made the prospect of back-to-back promotions a real possibility.

McKenna is clearly a remarkable coach, and many players in his squad have reached a level they may have never managed to reach without the positive impact of the former Manchester United academy boss.

For example, prior to moving to Portman Road, winger Wes Burns spent four years from 2017-2021 at Fleetwood Town, who never finished higher than sixth in League One during his time at the club.

After joining the Tractor Boys in 2021, Burns played a key role in the promotion win of 2023, and McKenna has now got the 29-year-old playing at a level he has never performed at before, as he is comfortably producing the goods for a top two Championship side.

However, in recent weeks, McKenna and the Tractor Boys have experienced a turbulent time which now presents the manager with a new challenge of getting his team back on track.

The next few weeks could prove to be make or break for McKenna's Tractor Boys

The Tractor Boys are currently on a run of five games without a win in the Championship, including a 4-0 battering to fellow promotion contenders Leeds United on December 23rd, followed by four consecutive draws which is by far their worst run of the season.

Prior to this recent run of poor form, the Tractor Boys had never gone more than two games without a win so far this campaign, so McKenna has to try and pick his players back up for the first time this season.

There is no wriggle room for McKenna's men either, as an unrelenting Southampton team, who have not lost since September 23rd, are now just three points behind the Tractor Boys.

The Saints currently have the same goal difference as the Tractor Boys, so if Russell Martin's side manage to better that of McKenna's team at the next time of asking in the Championship, the Saints will leapfrog the Tractor Boys.

This is a real possibility too, as in their next second-tier fixture on January 13th, the Saints host relegation battlers Sheffield Wednesday, whereas Ipswich face play-off contenders Sunderland at Portman Road.

The time has come for McKenna to show how good he really is

McKenna has worked wonders so far in Suffolk, and has rightly received plenty of plaudits for his good work, but now that his side have faltered, he has to prove to the footballing world that he can turn things around and show that he really is a top quality Championship manager.

The Tractor Boys squad are in unfamiliar territory in the top two of the Championship, and arguably they are unlikely to earn promotion if they do not secure a top-two spot.

It would be difficult to envisage a side who have been in the automatic promotion spots for over half the season fall into the play-offs, and manage to pick themselves up again.

In addition to this, the Tractor Boys face top of the table Leicester, the match-week after the Sunderland clash, so will play two consecutive fixtures against sides within the current top six.

Perhaps the biggest shortcoming under McKenna for the Tractor Boys this season has been the fact that all three of their defeats have come against fellow promotion hopefuls, with two defeats against Leeds United, as well as a loss to West Brom.

McKenna must now turn this around with upcoming clashes against both the Black Cats and the Foxes, as winning these key clashes could ultimately seal the Tractor Boys' promotion, whereas losses could see them slide away from the top two.