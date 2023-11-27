Highlights Ipswich Town suffered a disappointing defeat to West Brom, their second loss of the season.

Millwall will be looking for their sixth win of the season, hoping to replicate their away form from their victory against Sheffield Wednesday.

Ipswich Town will be looking to get back to winning ways on Wednesday night when they welcome Millwall to Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys have made a fantastic start to life in the Championship but suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat away to West Brom on Saturday, only their second loss of the campaign so far.

They are currently second in the Championship table, seven points ahead of third place Leeds United and just three points behind league leaders Leicester City.

The home side will be looking to continue their great start to the season on Wednesday when 20th place Millwall are the visitors.

It's been a disappointing campaign so far for the Lions who suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Coventry City on Saturday in what was manager Joe Edwards' first home game as boss. It's been a mixed start for Edwards, whose side won 4-0 away at Sheffield Wednesday in his first game in charge.

Edwards will be hoping for some more of the away form his side showed at Hillsborough as they chase their sixth win of the season.

What is the latest team news ahead of Ipswich Town vs Millwall?

Ipswich welcomed back Brandon Williams to their squad for the game against West Brom after he missed the game against Swansea prior to the international break.

Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson missed the clash at the Hawthorns due to a sickness bug and it's unknown at the moment whether he's recovered in time for Wednesday's game.

Defender Elkan Baggot was unavailable for selection for Saturday's game with the Baggies due to his involvement with the Indonesian national side in the international break. He's yet to make a Championship matchday squad this season but his availability will help to bolster the Tractor Boys' squad ahead of a crucial game.

Meanwhile, Joe Edwards will have to wait and see whether defender Danny McNamara is back to full fitness after he missed the Coventry defeat due to a knee issue.

Are tickets still available for Ipswich Town vs Millwall?

Tickets are still available for home supporters in most of the West Stand and in one block of the Sir Alf Ramsey South stand.

Tickets are also available for traveling Millwall fans, with the Lions being allocated 1,333 tickets for the game. Tickets are available until 2pm on Tuesday 28th November for Millwall fans wishing to make the trip.

Is Ipswich Town vs Millwall on TV?

Ipswich vs Millwall will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event on Wednesday night with live coverage starting from 7:30pm.

The best of the action will also be available to watch on the EFL Highlights Show which starts at 11:30pm on Wednesday night.

What time does Ipswich Town vs Millwall kick-off?

Ipswich vs Millwall kicks-off at 8pm on Wednesday 29th November at Portman Road.

The matchday squads will be announced one hour before kick-off at exactly 7pm on Wednesday night.