Ipswich Town will be looking to continue their excellent start to the season by beating Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow evening.

Kieran McKenna's side have gone unbeaten in all but one of their competitive games so far this season, getting through the first couple of rounds of the Carabao Cup and winning seven of their eight league games.

Their most recent victory came against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, with the Tractor Boys also beating Southampton away from home last week.

That was an excellent result on paper - but they have the chance to record an even more impressive win tomorrow against Wolves.

Gary O'Neil's side haven't made the best start to the season - but they are currently above the drop zone and managed to secure a 1-1 draw away at Luton Town despite being reduced to ten men at Kenilworth Road.

They will be hoping to avoid an upset at Portman Road and ahead of this game, we have some of the things you need to know.

What's the latest team news on Ipswich Town and Wolves?

Kayden Jackson could potentially be absent for this clash with his knee injury, with the attacker being ruled out of Saturday's game at Blackburn.

Leif Davis, however, is fit after returning to the starting lineup at the weekend. It was previously feared that he would be out for a while, but he played the full game against Jon Dahl Tomasson's men.

For the visitors, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is suspended after kicking out at Luton Town's Tom Lockyer on Saturday.

In more positive news for them though, Joe Hodge is back in training, although it's unclear whether he will be fit enough to play a part in this game.

In the last round, the two sides weren't afraid to put out weakened teams for this match, but both still had strong players on the pitch and you would back both McKenna and O'Neil to take this game very seriously.

But it remains to be seen whether they make full use of their respective squads or go as strong as possible.

Will there be a live stream for the Ipswich Town v Wolves game?

Unfortunately, the competition rules state that clubs can't stream their own games and with this, a live video broadcast of the game won't be available.

Sky Sports are the exclusive broadcasters and they have chosen the Manchester United v Crystal Palace and Newcastle United v Manchester City games as their live matches for the third round.

There will be audio commentary of the Ipswich v Wolves game on BBC Radio Suffolk and BBC Radio WM though.

How much will supporters have to pay for tickets to watch Ipswich Town v Wolves?

Wolves supporters don't have to pay too much to watch the action live at Portman Road, with Adults paying £20.

Seniors and Under-23s will pay £15 and Under-19s will only need to fork out £8, with away tickets seemingly still available.

The home side's supporters will pay exactly the same amount for tickets as the visitors' fans in each category, which is very fair.

When does the Ipswich Town v Wolves game kick off?

This game gets underway at 7:45pm tomorrow, along with five other Carabao Cup ties.

The only game in the competition that doesn't kick off at that time tomorrow evening is Manchester United's home clash against Crystal Palace.

That match at Old Trafford gets underway at 8pm.