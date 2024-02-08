Ipswich Town will be looking to get themselves back on track in Saturday's early kick-off, as they host West Bromwich Albion.

The Tractor Boys have struggled in recent times and now find themselves out of the automatic promotion zone, which is a huge blow to Kieran McKenna's side considering they were in such a strong position at the top with Leicester City.

The fact they made such a strong start to the season means they still have a chance of securing a top-two finish, even if they are now the underdogs with Southampton and Leeds United both having top-quality squads.

Championship Top 6 (As of 8th February) P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 30 41 72 2 Southampton 29 23 61 3 Leeds United 30 26 60 4 Ipswich Town 29 15 59 5 West Brom 29 14 48 6 Hull City 29 5 45

They managed to conduct some excellent January business with the likes of Kieffer Moore and Jeremy Sarmiento coming in though, so McKenna's side can't be too down.

On Saturday, the hosts face a West Brom side that have done well under Carlos Corberan despite off-field speculation about their ownership situation.

Albion will fancy their chances of taking a point or three away from this clash considering Ipswich's results recently - but it remains to be seen whether the hosts can recover.

Ahead of the game, we have the information you need to know.

Latest team news ahead of Ipswich Town v West Brom

There's no chance Jack Taylor and Janoi Donacien will be involved.

The former has sustained a quad injury and the latter has had surgery, with both nowhere near close to being fit at this point.

Ali Al-Hamadi missed the last game with a back issue, but with the Iraq international in training, a return for him can't be ruled out for this Saturday.

For the visitors, Martin Kelly will be out of action for at least 10 weeks.

Matt Phillips is also out with a hamstring tear, Adam Reach could be out of the matchday squad again and Josh Maja's injury has left Albion with one less option in the forward department, but Daryl Dike returned against Birmingham City and could be available again.

Is Ipswich Town v West Brom available on TV?

Because the game is kicking off early, Sky Sports are broadcasting this game on Sky Sports Football for those who subscribe to the channel.

This match is also available on the Sky Sports app for those who are keen to see a video stream of this clash at Portman Road.

For those who are keen to tune in on the radio, BBC Radio Suffolk and BBC Radio WM are providing coverage.

Ticket prices for the Ipswich Town v West Brom game

Albion have been given an allocation of 2,002, with adults either paying £32, £28 or £24, depending on which stand they are sitting in.

Seniors, meanwhile, will pay a maximum of £25 and those under the age of 23 will fork out a maximum of £18.

U19s pay £10, which could tempt plenty of youngsters in that category to come along and support the Baggies, despite the fact this game is on TV.

For the home fans, this is a grade B fixture, which means supporters will pay less than they would if it was a grade A clash.

Adult non-members will pay in the range of £24-£36, depending on which stand they sit in, with seniors paying up to £28 if they aren't members.

Prices are set at a maximum of £20 for U23s, with U19s and U12s paying even less.

Ipswich Town v West Brom kick-off time

This game gets underway at 12:30pm on Saturday, with the rest of the Championship fixtures that day kicking off at 3pm.

Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City, meanwhile, takes place at 8pm tomorrow evening.