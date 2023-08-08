Ipswich Town take on Stoke City in the Championship at Portman Road on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys enjoyed an outstanding start to life back in the second tier with a 2-1 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

After a first half in which both sides had chances, Ipswich took the lead in stoppage time when Leif Davis' volley deflected in off Nathan Broadhead.

The visitors doubled their lead shortly after the break when George Hirst latched on to Broadhead's through ball and fired home to register his first goal since making his move from Leicester City permanent this summer.

The Black Cats were reduced to 10 men in the 72nd minute when Trai Hume received a second yellow card for kicking the ball away after bringing down Davis, but the hosts did pull a goal back with four minutes remaining through Dan Neil to set up a tense finish.

Sunderland almost equalised in the 14th minute of added time, but Neil was denied by Vaclav Hladky as Kieran McKenna's side held on for all three points.

Stoke also got off to a winning start with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Rotherham United at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The Potters established a three-goal lead by half time, with Ki-Jana Hoever's early strike and Andre Vidigal's stoppage time double putting the hosts firmly in control.

Rotherham reduced the deficit when Lee Peltier finished from close range just after the break, but the Millers' hopes of a comeback were dealt a blow when Cafu received a second yellow card for a foul on Ryan Mmaee.

Jacob Brown added a fourth for Alex Neil's side in the 90th minute to seal an impressive opening day win.

What is the latest Ipswich Town/Stoke City team news?

Ipswich could be boosted by the return of defender Harry Clarke, who missed the game against the Black Cats through suspension after his sending off at Fleetwood Town on the final day of last season, but he is doubtful after struggling with an Achilles injury during pre-season.

The Tractor Boys will again be without goalkeeper Christian Walton, with McKenna revealing last week that he will be out for "quite a while" with a foot injury, so Hladky should continue to deputise between the sticks.

Stoke should have striker Dwight Gayle back available for the trip to Suffolk, but fellow front man Tyrese Campbell will remain sidelined, with Neil admitting that he is unsure when the 23-year-old will return.

Emre Tezgel is doubtful for the clash, while Lewis Baker will be out until September as he continues his recovery after a knee operation.

Is Ipswich Town v Stoke City on TV?

The game will not be shown on television as the blackout for Saturday 3pm kick-offs remains in place this season.

Supporters can follow updates from the game on Gillette Labs Soccer Saturday on Sky Soorts News and highlights will be available on the English Football League Highlights show on ITV4 at 9pm on Saturday night.

Ipswich Town v Stoke City tickets

Tickets for Ipswich supporters can still be bought here, while Stoke fans can purchase tickets for the away end here.

What time does Ipswich Town v Stoke City kick off?

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.