Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Ipswich Town host Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday with both sides aiming to pick up an important three points as they aim to climb the League One table.

The Tractor Boys managed to finally secure their first victory of the season in League One last weekend with them securing a much-needed 1-0 win at Lincoln City.

Paul Cook’s side will be needing to build on that win and show that they are starting to turn the corner now. A win against Sheffield Wednesday would go a long way to showing that Ipswich are starting to gel as a squad with all of their new summer signings.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, are winless in their last three League One matches, but they did at least end a run of back-to-back defeats in their last game with the Owls securing a 1-1 draw at home to Shrewsbury Town.

Here we run through all you need to know ahead of Ipswich’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Team news

Paul Cook revealed in his pre-match press conference that Ipswich Town could be without two players that started their first win of the season against Lincoln last weekend.

Hayden Coulson limped off against Lincoln with what seemed to be a groin issue last time out and he is a doubt for this fixture.

Both Christian Walton and Kyle Edwards are also doubts for Ipswich ahead of their meeting with Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday meanwhile remain without long-term absentee Josh Windass, with Darren Moore explaining to the media before the Owls’ clash with Ipswich that he is still ongoing with his rehabilitation.

While midfielder Massimo Luongo is also currently still in the process of his recovery from injury. He will also be some while away from being ready to return to first-team action for Sheffield Wednesday.

Moore revealed ahead of the trip to Ipswich that Lewis Gibson is starting to make more progress now as he aims to build up his fitness levels after arriving from Everton on loan in the summer window.

There was also the suggestion from Moore that the likes of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Jaden Brown are pushing for places in the starting line-up ahead of the trip to Ipswich.

Is there a live stream?

There is no live stream of the clash between Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday available to UK audiences this weekend due to the nature of the kick-off time, and the fact that it has not been selected for TV coverage by Sky Sports.

That means it will have to be radio commentary for anyone that wants to follow this game live, while the game will still be available in terms of audio commentary on the respective iFollow accounts of both Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at the standard Saturday afternoon time of 3pm and it is one of a full set of 12 fixtures to be played in the third tier of English football at the same time this weekend.