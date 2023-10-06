High-flyers Ipswich Town have the opportunity to extend their lead in the automatic promotion places when they host Preston North End at Portman Road this weekend.

The Tractor Boys are staking an early claim for back-to-back promotions under Kieran McKenna, with 25 points collected from their opening 10 league outings, only bettered by two points to second-tier heavyweights Leicester City.

The East Anglian side have produced a statement of intent to the rest of the second-tier field so far with eight victories on the board, their only defeat coming in a seven-goal thriller against Leeds United.

This has led to Ipswich earning a five-point lead inside the top two, with five wins registered from their last six domestic matches.

In contrast to their opponents, Preston are looking to get their campaign back on track after two heavy defeats in succession.

Up until last weekend, the Lilywhites had been unbeaten in the Championship and conceded just six time in eight matches.

Since then, Ryan Lowe’s men suffered a 4-0 defeat at home to West Brom before shipping three second-half goals to league leaders Leicester in midweek.

With Preston suffering a blip from their early season form, the Lancashire outfit need to bounce back as quickly as possible to stay in contention for automatic promotion but will need to produce a sensational performance to pick any points up in Suffolk.

What is the latest team news for Ipswich Town v Preston North End?

Ipswich’s only absentee is midfielder Lee Evans, who is expected to have a spell on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old suffered the issue during last weekend’s game at Huddersfield, forcing him to be withdrawn in the second half.

Scans have shown he suffered an MCL injury, with surgery meaning he is likely to be out for several months.

Talking to Ipswich’s official website following the Hull game Kieran McKenna said: “Lee Evans, unfortunately, has an injury on his MCL and he’s going to have a surgery.

“Everyone’s really disappointed for Lee because he is a really important player and person for us, so we wish him well.

“He’s had the issue a couple of times and hasn’t had the surgical repair, so we’re confident this will now set him on a better path and he can fully recover and set him up for the next few years of his career.”

Meanwhile for the visitors, Ryan Lowe is hoping Alan Browne and Jordan Storey will be fit enough to return after both were missing from the matchday squad against the Foxes.

Browne and Storey will both have to be assessed while Andrew Hughes was also absent at the King Power Stadium, with the defender suffering with a tight calf and is also a doubt for the weekend.

Speaking after their defeat to Leicester, Lowe gave an update on Browne and Storey’s fitness.

Speaking to Preston’s official website Lowe said: “Browney and Jordan had a bit of an illness. Browney’s had it with the family, hopefully the kids are alright now, but he suffered with it.

“Jordan was up all night burning and felt he was coming down with something, so the doctor spoke to the two of them and gave them tablets or whatever they need to help them with that.

“We’ll have a conversation regarding Browney and Jordan when we get back to the hotel, and if they’re fit and able over the next day or two they’ll catch up with us somewhere along the way, and hopefully we can have them back for Ipswich.”

What is the latest ticket news for Ipswich Town v Preston North End?

Tickets remain available to the Ipswich faithful, varying from £26 to £31 for an adult ticket depending on where you would like to sit.

Over 65’s are between £21 and £24, U23’s £17-£18, U19’s £9-£10 and U12’s at £6.

The Tractor Boys confirmed that 648 additional tickets will be available to home supporters, with increased availability in Block V1 of the Cobbold Stand.

There is still time to purchase an away ticket if you plan to back Ryan Lowe’s outfit in East Anglia, with an allocation of 1,196.

More than 750 people will be in attendance already and tickets will be available to buy until 3pm on Friday 6th October from www.mypne.com, while sales will continue in person from the ticket office and over the phone. Collections can be made from Deepdale until 6pm.

Adult tickets for this fixture are priced at £31 while over 65’s are £24, U23’s £18 and U19’s just £10.

What time does Ipswich Town v Preston North End kick-off?

This weekend’s clash between Ipswich and Preston will kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday October 7 at Portman Road.

Is Ipswich Town v Preston North End on TV/Live Stream in the UK?

The second-tier fixture is not available to view on TV or a live stream due to the 3pm blackout rule but supporters from both sides will be able to tune in to BBC Radio Suffolk and BBC Radio Lancashire for live updates.