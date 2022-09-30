Ipswich Town v Portsmouth: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

The standout game in League One on Saturday comes at Portman Road as Ipswich Town host Portsmouth.

The two sides, who are second and third, both have the same number of points, goals scored and goals conceded, with the only difference being that the Tractor Boys having played once more.

So, it promises to be an exciting clash and it gives an opportunity for either side to lay down a market at this early stage in the battle for promotion.

And, here we provide you with the latest on all you need to know ahead of the big game…

Latest team news

The big news for Kieran McKenna is that influential right wing-back Wes Burns is back in the squad after missing the defeat at Plymouth due to a call-up with Wales.

Elsewhere, there’s no fresh concerns for Ipswich, who have Sam Morsy one booking away from a suspension.

As for Danny Cowley’s men, who are unbeaten in the league, there is a hope that Michael Jacobs, Tom Lowery and Joe Rafferty could all be involved after picking up issues at different points.

Pompey didn’t play last week over the international break, so they’ve had extra time to prepare for the trip to Suffolk.

Score Prediction

Many will be expecting this to be very close as Ipswich’s only defeat came to Plymouth and they’ve been very strong at home under McKenna.

Following on from that, Pompey are unbeaten in League One, with Cowley having instilled a real strong mentality to the group.

Generally, Ipswich have failed to beat the better sides in the league this season, whilst Portsmouth have drawn with Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth, so a draw is probably the safe bet here. 1-1.

Is there a live stream?

As is the case with 3pm games on a Saturday, this game will not be shown on the TV, so there is no way of watching for fans in the UK.

Both clubs will offer an audio service which can be found on their respective websites.

What time is kick-off?

As mentioned, this is a 3pm game on Saturday, October 1.

Team news will be shared an hour earlier on social media and the club’s sites.