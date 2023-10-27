The 2022-23 League One season saw three teams run away with the battle for automatic promotion - and by the end of the 46 matches it was Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town who pipped Sheffield Wednesday to the top two.

Despite the stylish, attacking football on offer at Portman Road by the Tractor Boys, they had to see the Pilgrims take the third tier title, getting over the line with a mammoth 101 points compared to Town's 98.

Whilst Ipswich did score 101 goals over the course of the campaign, they were still three points behind Steven Schumacher's side, but they have had very differing starts to life back in the Championship.

How have Ipswich and Plymouth been performing in 2023-24?

Having been away from the second tier of English football for 13 years, Plymouth have had a mixed start to the 2023-24 season, with some close one-goal defeats in the opening weeks of the campaign but also some resounding wins over Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers.

A 4-1 loss in September against Bristol City though showed that Schumacher's side have a lot to learn still when it comes to the Championship, and after not winning any of their last four, a midweek drubbing of Sheffield Wednesday will have gotten some of their confidence back.

Confidence is not in short supply in Suffolk though, where Ipswich have been running riot in their first Championship season for four years.

In their 12 matches so far, Town have lost just the once in a 4-3 August defeat at home to Leeds United, and aside from a draw with 1-1 draw with Huddersfield, McKenna's side have won every single one of their other matches.

The season's results so far leave the Tractor Boys in the healthy position of second, some nine points clear of Leeds in third with a game in hand as well, whilst Plymouth are one of the number of clubs in the bottom half who are looking to close the gap on the play-off spots.

2023-24 Championship League Table (As of October 27, 2023) Team P W D L GD Pts 2 Ipswich Town 12 10 1 1 13 31 18 Plymouth Argyle 13 4 3 6 2 15

They face a tough task though this weekend, as they make the long trip to Ipswich to take on the team they pipped to the League One title last year, with both clubs now in different situations and positions in the table since they last met back in January, which was a 1-1 draw at Portman Road.

What has David Prutton predicted for Ipswich Town v Plymouth Argyle?

Sky Sports' lead EFL presenter David Prutton believes that Ipswich's incredible run is set to continue this weekend with a narrow victory over the Pilgrims, which if it happened would make it nine matches unbeaten in league competition.

"Ipswich took a good win off Bristol City in midweek, and they already look outrageously well-placed in second," Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

"It has been the most remarkable start. Were they really only promoted this summer?

"Plymouth finished above them! They took four points off the Tractor Boys last season, but this feels like a very different battleground.

"I just cannot see anything but a home win. Prediction: 2-1."