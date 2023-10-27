Last season, both Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town were promoted automatically from League One, with the Devon and Suffolk outfits fending off the challenge of Sheffield Wednesday to make it back to the Championship.

The Pilgrims finished three points ahead of the Tractor Boys, racking up 101 points along the way, but Kieran McKenna's side outscored everyone, hitting the back of the net 101 times.

And their prolific nature has continued into the 2023-24 Championship season, as right now Town sit in second position, just behind Leicester City and nine points clear of nearest challengers Leeds United in third - they even have a game in-hand on the Yorkshire outfit too.

Plymouth meanwhile have not adapted as well to the second tier in their first season in 13 years at the level, with inconsistent results - which is somewhat to be expected with many of their players having never played regularly in the Championship before.

Steven Schumacher's side will get a chance to upset the apple cart this weekend at Portman Road though as they make the long trip to face McKenna's free-scoring side on Saturday afternoon.

Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle team news

Ipswich's team will probably be pretty easy to guess, with Kieran McKenna's hand forced by numerous injuries.

Wes Burns is still out of action after suffering a shoulder injury whilst on international duty for Wales earlier this month, which will likely mean a start for either Kayden Jackson like against Bristol City or Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson.

Burns isn't expected back until the November international break, according to McKenna's latest update ahead of the Argyle clash, but one player who could return is Freddie Ladapo.

Weekly wages: Ipswich Town's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The striker missed the Bristol City clash earlier this week, but he took part in training on Friday and could feature from the bench, although he will be fully-fit to face Fulham in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Axel Tuanzebe is still yet to make a matchday squad since his arrival in September, whilst experienced midfielder Lee Evans is still on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery a few weeks ago.

Plymouth meanwhile don't have too many concerns, having recently welcomed back goalkeeper Michael Cooper from a long-term knee injury, but defenders Brendan Galloway and Saxon Earley are both still out of action.

Midfielder Callum Wright is also sidelined still with a knee injury, but Schumacher still has plenty of strength in depth to choose from in all positions.

What time does Ipswich Town v Plymouth Argyle kick off and is it on TV?

As a 3pm kick-off in England, Ipswich's clash with Plymouth will not be on television as it is part of the blackout in English football.

However, overseas viewers can buy match passes for £10 on their respective club websites to watch on their streaming services.

Is there any tickets left for Ipswich Town v Plymouth Argyle?

It's unclear as to what allocation of tickets Plymouth were given by Ipswich, but ahead of the match, more tickets have been released to home supporters, presumably from Argyle's allocation.

An extra 700 seats became available in the home end on Friday morning, priced at £30 for adult members, and if these are snapped up then the home ends will be completely sold out to watch McKenna's men in action,