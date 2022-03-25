Ipswich Town v Plymouth Argyle: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

On Saturday, Ipswich take on Plymouth in an important top of the table clash.

As it stands, Ipswich are ninth in the league and eight points away from the play-offs.

With seven games to go until the season’s over, Ipswich are looking for some wins to try and secure themselves a place to battle for promotion to the Championship at the end of the season.

Meanwhile Plymouth are fourth in the league.

They are eight points clear into the play-offs but five points from Wigan who at the moment would be going up in an automatic promotion spot.

Therefore, for Argyle they will be looking to keep themselves firmly in those top positions of the table.

The Pilgrims are in better form having won every one of their six games in March so far and they will be looking to carry this on meaning it will be a tough game.

Latest team news

Ipswich will be without George Edmundson still who is suffering with an ankle injury.

They will also be missing Kayden Jackson after Ipswich confirmed he was unlikely to play again this season after suffering a hamstring injury.

Lee Evans could be back in the squad in some capacity as he has been recovering from a knee injury.

Plymouth will be without Panutche Camara and Luke Jephcott who are both away on international duty.

However, they will be hoping Dan Scarr can me involved after missing out through a hamstring injury recently.

Score prediction

Both teams should be up for this game but you can’t look past Plymouth’s impeccable form whilst Ipswich have drawn their two previous games.

Therefore, we’re going for 2-0 to Plymouth.

Is there a live stream?

Due to it being a 3pm kick-off, there is no UK live stream available but the game has been selected for international broadcast. For followers in the UK, audio iFollow passes are available to follow the game.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place on Saturday and kicks off at 3pm.