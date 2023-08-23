Leeds United head South to Kieran McKenna's high-flying Ipswich Town, with the Whites still in search of their first league win under new boss Daniel Farke.

The Whites are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season following relegation from the Premier League last term, and now under the guidance of the two-time second tier winner with Norwich City.

Whereas, big things are expected of Ipswich despite only recently gaining promotion from League One, McKenna's side have won all three league games so far.

How have Ipswich and Leeds fared so far?

Leeds faced an old coach on matchday three, in the form of ex-academy manager Carlos Corberan. He had to settle for a draw on his return to Elland Road with West Bromwich Albion.

Corberan's Baggies took the lead controversially through Brandon Thomas-Asante's controversial 52nd-minute opener, when Jayson Molumby's shot clearly deflected off his arm, but the goal stood.

Alex Palmer was kept busy in the West Brom goal and made two fine saves from Dan James in both halves, but Leeds kept their composure and skipper Luke Ayling levelled late on.

It leaves the Whites winless, with two draws from three games in the league, and in search of a first win in Suffolk.

By contrast, Ipswich have got off to an electric start in the second tier and sit atop the Championship table, level on points with Leicester City as the only two sides who have maintained a 100% record so far.

Conor Chaplin struck a second-half winner for McKenna's side with a battling victory against an impressive QPR at Loftus Road.

The lively Chaplin made the hosts pay for several missed chances when he scored at the second attempt from a Nathan Broadhead cross with just 15 minutes remaining.

The Tractor Boys held on and now welcome Leeds to Portman Road looking to maintain their perfect start to the campaign. Leeds are facing yet another stern test as they search for their first win of the season.

Early Ipswich Town v Leeds United team news

Janoi Donacien was forced off through injury in the win over QPR and replaced by the recently returning Harry Clarke, and could be set to miss out against the Whites.

Christian Walton has been confirmed by McKenna as "progressing well", although the QPR clash was too soon for him. George Edmundson was not involed, either, but is close to a return.

That is the total number of injuries currently, but Leeds on the other hand, are struggling with issues all over the park, with Crysencio Summerville (groin) and Liam Cooper (foot) the latest players to join the treatment table in the first few games of the season.

Dutch winger Summerville could be set for a return as he was out of action in the last few games with a groin issue, whilst a ruptured plantar fascia against Cardiff City will put Cooper out of action for around six or seven more weeks.

Patrick Bamford hobbled out of their final pre-season friendly with Hearts and has missed every game so far, as well as Mateo Joseph, who was pictured on crutches, too. Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas also remain long-term absentees, dating back to last season.

However, it's not all bad news for the Whites, with Georginio Rutter making his return to action against West Brom, and Sam Greenwood is back in contention.

Luis Sinisterra has been training away from the first-team with Helder Costa and Willy Gnonto, but a recent U-turn has meant that the latter could be back in action for Leeds, should Farke select him at Portman Road.

Ipswich Town v Leeds United kick-off time confirmed

Ipswich Town v Leeds United will take place on Saturday 26th August 2023 – 15:00 (UK), and is one of 10 games being played at that time.

The full list of games for gameweek four in the Championship is as follows:

25/08/2023 19:30 Hull City v Bristol City

26/08/2023 15:00 Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle

26/08/2023 15:00 Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday

26/08/2023 15:00 Coventry City v Sunderland

26/08/2023 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Norwich City

26/08/2023 15:00 Ipswich Town v Leeds United

26/08/2023 15:00 Millwall v Stoke City

26/08/2023 15:00 Preston North End v Swansea City

26/08/2023 15:00 Rotherham United v Leicester City

26/08/2023 15:00 Southampton v Queens Park Rangers

26/08/2023 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough

27/08/2023 12:00 Watford v Blackburn Rovers

Are tickets still available for Ipswich Town v Leeds United?

The nature of the game including two of the Championship's heavy-hitters has meant ticket availability has almost run out, but there are still small pockets of tickets available on the Ipswich Town website, here.

Will Ipswich Town v Leeds United be shown on TV?

The game has not been selected as part of the second tier fixtures to be televised on the Sky Sports Football channel, with Watford v Blackburn Rovers the only televised second tier game this weekend.

Is there a live stream for Ipswich Town v Leeds United?

The Watford fixture game will be shown on Sky Sports Football or the Sky Go app, but Ipswich against Leeds will not be available to stream as it is a part of the 30m UK blackout. However, a full replay of the game will be posted on LUTV on Sunday.