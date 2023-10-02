Ipswich Town will be looking to continue their excellent run of form tomorrow evening as they host a lively Hull City side.

The Tigers have been very bright during the early stages of this season and even managed to claim an excellent 1-0 away win at Leicester City, which was an excellent achievement considering how good the Foxes have been this term.

Liam Rosenior, like Kieran McKenna, will be hoping to guide his team into the promotion mix to give his side a chance of getting to the Premier League, but it will be a difficult assignment considering the strength of the division this term.

Ipswich are currently the side in a better position at the moment, having made a brilliant start to the season following their promotion from League One.

After scoring a late equaliser at the weekend against Huddersfield Town, they will be hoping they can carry that momentum into tomorrow's clash

Ahead of the game at Portman Road, we have some of the information you need.

What is the latest team news ahead of Ipswich v Hull?

Leif Davis returned which was a big boost for tomorrow's hosts - and it won't be long now until Axel Tuanzebe and Christian Walton are in contention with both due to be available imminently.

Nathan Broadhead missed the Huddersfield match with a thigh problem and Lee Evans came off at the John Smith's Stadium with a knee injury, with both doubts ahead of this midweek game.

In positive news for McKenna's side though, Sam Morsy is due back after he served his one-match suspension at the weekend.

Jacob Greaves also served his suspension on Saturday and should be available for his game, but it remains to be seen whether he will come in for Sean McLoughlin or not.

Jason Lokilo missed the Plymouth game with an ankle problem but he doesn't look set to be out for the long term judging by Rosenior's comments.

Ozan Tufan was also missing and will be hoping to be available for this match - but Lewie Coyle did return against the Pilgrims and that was a boost for the East Yorkshire outfit.

Is there a live stream for the Ipswich v Hull game?

Tigers+ have you covered for this game, with both video and audio passes available to supporters of both teams.

For those who are reluctant to pay to watch the game, you can listen to the match on BBC Radio Suffolk and BBC Radio Humberside, with the former providing coverage of the Tractor Boys and the latter covering the Tigers.

How much are tickets for the Ipswich v Hull game?

Ipswich have classed this game as a Grade C fixture.

It may not be a Grade A match, but adult non-members still face paying up to £34 for a ticket.

More details on prices for home supporters can be found here.

Tickets for the visitors range from £6-£31. According to the Hull City website, adults in the upper tier will pay the latter amount, with those in Block S paying £26.

Seniors (65+), meanwhile, will pay a maximum of £24 and there are categories for those under the ages of 23, 19 and 12 too. Supporters under the age of 19 will pay a maximum of £9. Away tickets can't be purchased on the day of the game.

What time does the Ipswich v Hull game kick off?

This game gets underway at 7:45pm tomorrow, along with Birmingham City v Huddersfield, Middlesbrough v Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle v Millwall.

Stoke City v Southampton and West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday kicks off at 8pm, with six other second-tier games being played tomorrow.