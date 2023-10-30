Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town welcome Premier League outfit Fulham looking to cause another cup upset on Wednesday.

The Tractor Boys have settled into second-tier life in extraordinary fashion, with the East Anglian outfit sitting in second place, taking 34 points from their opening 13 league outings.

Kieran McKenna’s side recently became the first promoted team to win 10 of their opening 12 domestic games, which currently sees them have a nine-point gap to Leeds United in the automatic promotion places.

With back-to-back promotions turning into a realistic possibility, Ipswich have already proved they can handle top-flight opposition after sending Wolverhampton Wanderers packing in the third round.

Now they host the Cottagers, with their home fortress of Portman Road giving them another excellent chance to progress and built momentum for a cup run.

For the visitors Fulham, Marco Silva’s men currently occupy 14th place in the Premier League and come into this fixture off the back of an important point gained against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

However, the south-west London outfit are winless in their last five games but will take hope in the fact that they have overcome Ipswich in each of their last five meetings.

Here at Football League World, we bring you all the latest information for the EFL Cup clash on Wednesday evening.

Latest team news for Ipswich Town v Fulham

Ipswich midfielder Lee Evans is due to serve a one-game suspension having picked up his second booking of the tournament in the win over Wolves, but the 29-year-old recently underwent a knee operation and will spend a number of months on the sidelines.

Elkan Baggott is also ruled out of the clash with a back issue while Freddie Ladapo and Axel Tuanzebe recovered from their separate knocks to make the bench in their victory over Plymouth Argyle and have the chance to feature in this match.

McKenna could be set to reward the players who showed the fightback in the previous round, which could see a recall to the starting XI for Marcus Harness, who provided two assists against Wolves and netted his side's final goal off the bench against Plymouth on the weekend.

For Fulham, Carlos Vinicius is expected to make a return after sitting out their draw at the Amex Stadium with a minor injury issue.

Adama Traore and Tete continue to make progress in their recoveries but will remain unavailable while defensive duo Issa Diop and Tosin Adarabioyo will also miss out with foot and groin injuries respectively.

Second choice shot-stopper Marek Rodak is expected to get the nod between the posts with Silva keen on resting Bernd Leno.

What is the latest ticket news for Ipswich Town v Fulham

Tickets remain on sale for Ipswich supporters which went on general sale on Friday 13th October.

The price of a ticket to sit in the home end is £20 for an adult, £15 for 65+ and U23’s while U19’s cost just £8.

For Fulham, tickets for the encounter are no longer available to purchase online and must be done so over the phone or in person from the Fulham FC TIcket Office. Tickets remain on sale until midday on the day of the match.

The visitors have been handed an allocation of 2,004 with adult tickets priced at £20, 65+ and U23’s at £15 while U19’s are priced at £8.

What time does Ipswich Town v Fulham kick-off?

The midweek clash between Ipswich and Fulham gets underway at 19:45 BST time on Wednesday 1st November at Portman Road.

Is Ipswich Town v Fulham on TV/Live Stream in the UK?

Ipswich v Fulham has not been selected for TV coverage on Sky Sports and is not allowed to be streamed by either club due to current EFL rules in place.

Match commentary is provided on BBC Radio Suffolk while both sets of supporters can follow updates on Gillette Labs Soccer Special which gets underway from 19:00 BST time.